What started off as a shooting contest at Crypto.com Arena turned into a one-sided affair in the Warriors' 119-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. It looked like it was going to be one of those nights for Steph Curry and the Warriors. Curry started off 6-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from deep. The Warriors went 9-for-14 from 3-point range in the first quarter and led 37-34. The hot start wound up being nothing more than a mirage, aside from Steph.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO