Text description provided by the architects. Ren Ren Exhibition Hall—the supporting service room of phase II of Yangpu Riverside public space / Yangpu Riverside people's urban construction exhibition hall, is located in the northwest of "Ren Ren Service Station" in Yangshupu port on the side of Huangpu River. It used to be the former site of China Import& Export Lumber Co. Ltd, which was built in 1902. With a total construction area of 1410 square meters, the architecture is a building with two floors above the ground and one floor underground. The underground floor and the ground floor are concrete structures, and the first floor above is wood structures. The building has an aboveground area of 755 square meters, an underground area of 655 square meters, and a building height of 8 meters.

