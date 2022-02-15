ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympics-Speed skating-Japan to face Canada in women’s team pursuit final

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Japan will meet Canada in the final of the women’s speed skating team pursuit at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday in a bid to retain the title they won four...

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irene Schouten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Olympics#Speed Skating#Team Pursuit#Reuters#Dutch#Canadian
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Team USA Looks to Grab Women's 500m Medal in Speed Skating

Team USA hasn't won a medal in speed skating women's 500m since the 1994 Lillehammer Games when American Bonnie Blair won her third gold in the event. Three Americans will look to change that at the Beijing Games. Here's everything you need to know about the 500m, who to watch...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Russian skater Valieva awaits doping judgment at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — After a marathon doping hearing that ended early Monday morning, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing at a hotel in Beijing wrapped up Monday...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Olympic skater’s entourage could face trouble under US law

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Legal troubles for the coach and others in Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s orbit could emerge in the United States even after her doping case from the Beijing Games has been resolved. Anti-doping experts say the episode falls under the scope of a recently...
POLITICS

