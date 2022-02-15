ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Novak Djokovic says he is willing to miss grand slams to avoid Covid vaccination

By Elias Visontay and Tumaini Carayol
The Guardian
The Guardian
 17 hours ago

Novak Djokovic said he would rather miss out on grand slam tournaments than be vaccinated against Covid as he spoke in depth for the first time since being deported from Australia last month because of his vaccination status.

In an interview with the BBC on Tuesday Djokovic said he was not anti-vaccination but believed people had the right to choose whether they received it or not. Asked if he would miss the French Open over his vaccine stance, he replied: “That is the price that I’m willing to pay.” Asked if this was also his attitude towards Wimbledon, he said: “Yes.”

Related: Novak Djokovic’s propensity for self-sabotage has become a defining trait | Tumaini Carayol

“The principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else,” Djokovic said.

While Djokovic is unable to play at the French Open as things stand because of its recent adoption of Covid passports , it is believed he should be able to compete at Wimbledon in June. In the UK unvaccinated visitors are required to be tested only before and after arrival in the UK. Speaking with BBC Four on Tuesday, Tim Henman, a member of the All England Club Committee, said Wimbledon will follow government guidelines.

“To get into the United Kingdom at the moment those are the guidelines the Championship will be following at this stage,” Henman said. “At this moment in time [entry regulations are] going to be government-led.”

An ATP spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that 99% of the top 100 players are now fully vaccinated, which means Djokovic is the only unvaccinated player at the top of the men’s game.

Djokovic explained his refusal to be vaccinated by saying he “supports fully the freedom to choose“ what enters his body. However, he did not elaborate on what his problem is with the various types of vaccines available to those who wish to be protected against Covid. “I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can,” he said.

Novak Djokovic could defend his title at Wimbledon as it is believed the All England Club will not require players to be vaccinated. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

During the interview Djokovic said he is not against vaccination in general even though he declined himself. “I understand that, globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus,” he said.

Djokovic acknowledged it would be difficult to compete in “most of the tournaments” on the tennis calendar because of Covid vaccination entry rules. “I’m part of a very global sport that is played every single week in a different location. So I understand the consequences of my decision.”

In January Djokovic was twice detained in an immigration facility when he arrived in Melbourne for the Australian Open. After two legal challenges, the situation was resolved with his deportation on the eve of the Australian Open . In his absence Rafael Nadal won a record breaking 21st grand slam title in Melbourne.

The Serb was ultimately deported after the Australia immigration minister, Alex Hawke, exercised his ministerial discretion to cancel the world No 1’s visa. Hawke’s determination that Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open “may foster anti-vaccination” sentiment and cause “civil unrest” was upheld by the full federal court after the tennis star lodged a last-ditch appeal.

In the BBC interview Djokovic rejected Hawke’s reasoning. “The minister for immigration used his discretion to cancel my visa based on his perception that I might create some anti-vax sentiment in the country or in the city, which I completely disagree with,” he said.

Asked what he would say to anti-vaccination activists who claim he supports their cause, Djokovic said: “Everyone has the right to choose to act or say whatever they feel is appropriate for them and I have never said that I’m part of that movement.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
