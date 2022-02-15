ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DSM’s Q4 core profit beats expectations on strong demand

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM on Tuesday beat analyst expectations with a 13% jump...

Zacks.com

TreeHouse (THS) Q4 Earnings Beat on Strong Demand & Pricing

THS - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2021 results, with the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results continued to gain from the strengthening demand across categories, reaffirming the company’s strong underlying fundamentals for private labels. THS also benefited from robust price realization as it continues to implement pricing actions to recover inflation across the supply chain.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wkzo.com

Dutch economy grew 0.9% in Q4 amid surging COVID-19 cases

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch economy grew 0.9% on a quarterly basis in the fourth quarter of last year, official data showed on Tuesday, even as a surge in coronavirus infections closed down bars, restaurants and many stores towards the end of the year. The euro zone’s fifth largest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Australia's Fortescue says H1 profit slumped by a third as costs weigh

(Reuters) - Australia’s Fortescue Metals, the world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner, on Wednesday said first-half profit tumbled a third on higher material and labour costs and lowered its interim dividend, sending its shares more than 4% lower. Fortescue said costs for the half jumped by a fifth. Australian...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Sales Surge, But Rising Costs Take a Bite Out of PepsiCo's Profits in Q4

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal year results on Thursday, Feb. 10. The global beverage and snack company delivered robust sales growth, but widespread inflation affected profits. The coronavirus pandemic is making it challenging for companies like PepsiCo to operate. An infection at one of its facilities could reduce output,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Zoetis tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat revenue guidance, shares up 1.5% premarket

Animal health company Zoetis Inc.'s shares ZTS, +0.68% jumped 1.5% premarket Tuesday, after it beat estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat revenue guidance for 2022. The company posted net income of $414 million, or 87 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $359 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.00, ahead of the 96 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $1.967 billion from $1.807 billion, also ahead of the $1.932 billion FactSet consensus. "We expect to continue growing revenue faster than the market in the coming year, driven by continued strength in petcare; expansion of our diagnostics portfolio internationally; and significant growth in both livestock and companion animal product sales in emerging markets, including China and Brazil," Chief Executive Kristin Peck said in a statement. Zoetis is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.09 to $5.19 and revenue to range from $8.325 billion to $8.475 billion. The FactSet consensus is for 2022 EPS of $5.21 and revenue of $8.386 billion. Shares have gained 18% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
MARKETS
The Independent

BHP and Glencore deliver investor cheer as earnings soar

Mining giants BHP Group and Glencore have revealed bumper shareholder payouts after soaring commodity prices boosted earnings.BHP – the world’s biggest mining company – announced it would hand back more than 7 billion US dollars (£5.2 billion) to investors through a record dividend after half-year profits jumped 77% to 9.4 billion US dollars (£6.9 billion).Anglo-Swiss rival Glencore added further cheer for investors as it unveiled 4 billion US dollars (£2.9 billion) in shareholder returns thanks to its highest ever annual underlying earnings haul, which soared 84% to a better-than-expected 21.3 billion US dollars (£15.7 billion).The results come after a stellar...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Allegion stock set to surge after profit and revenue beats, in line full-year outlook

Shares of Allegion PLC ALLE, -1.05% were indicated up more than 8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the security products and locks company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, as continued strong end-market demand helped offset supply-chain challenges. Net income rose to $112.7 million, or $1.26 a share, from $93.3 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.11 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.02. Revenue fell 2.5% to $709.2 million but was above the FactSet consensus of $679.5 million. Cost of sales grew 3.8% to $422.7 million, to knock gross profit as a percentage of revenue down to 40.4% from 44.0%. "We expect sequential improvements in revenue growth, EPS and operating margin performance throughout 2022 as we drive aggressive pricing and work to reduce elevated lead times," said Chief Executive David Petratis. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.75, compared with the FactSet consensus of $5.73, and revenue growth of 6.0% to 7.5%, while the FactSet revenue consensus of $3.05 billion implies 6.5% growth. The stock has dropped 11.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Arch Resources stock rallies into record territory after profit misses but revenue beats by wide margin

Shares of Arch Resources Inc. climbed 1.5% toward a record high in morning trading Tuesday, but pared earlier gains of as much as 10.5%, after the coal producer reported a fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations but revenue that more than doubled and was well above forecasts, and said it planned to restart its variable shareholder return program in the second quarter. The company swung to net income of $226.6 million, or $11.92 a share, from a loss of $78.5 million, or $5.17 a share, in the year-ago period, but that missed the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of...
STOCKS
CNBC

Burger King parent's earnings top estimates, fueled by digital sales growth

Restaurant Brands International on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. The company said global digital sales climbed from $6 billion in 2020 to $10 billion in 2021, accounting for 30% of its system-wide sales. Popeyes reported same-store sales declines, while Burger King and Tim Hortons both...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Brazil's Carrefour Brasil reports a 13.5% drop in Q4 adjusted net income

(Reuters) - Carrefour Brasil reported on Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income fell from a year earlier but beat estimates, helped by sales increases. The local unit of French retailer Carrefour SA posted an adjusted net income of 766 million reais ($148.48 million), down 13.5% from a year earlier but above a Refinitiv Eikon analysts’ estimate of 738.2 million reais.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Treasury Wine shares surge as ex-China growth begins to pay off

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates (TWE.AX) said on Wednesday its operating earnings outside mainland China jumped 28%, underpinned by growth in its luxury and premium brands, sending shares of the world's largest standalone winemaker nearly 12% higher. Treasury has had to re-direct supply to the United States, Europe...
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

Brazil’s Itausa Q4 recurring profit jumps 53%

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian holding company Itausa SA on Monday posted a 53% jump in its fourth-quarter recurring profit, mainly helped by gains with lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA and broker XP Inc, it said in a filing. The company reported recurring net income, which excludes one-off items,...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Banco Do Brasil Sees 2022 Profit Up 24%

Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA said in a filing on Monday that its 2022 net income is likely to rise by up to 23.7% from last year, despite a slower loan book growth. Banco do Brasil forecast a recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, between 23 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Goodyear Tire stock jumps after profit rises well above expectations

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. jumped 4.0% in premarket trading Friday, after the tire maker reported fourth-quarter profit that rose well above expectations as revenue growth to a near 10-year high and higher selling prices helped offset inflationary cost pressures. Net income increased to $553 million, or $1.93 a share, from $63 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as a $379 million tax benefit, adjusted earnings per share rose to 57 cents from 44 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 32 cents. Sales grew 38.2% to $5.05 billion, boosted by the Cooper Tire acquisition, to top the FactSet consensus of $5.01 billion. Cost of sales rose 42.1% to $3.97 billion, as gross margin fell to 21.5% from 23.6%. "We achieved our highest fourth quarter revenue in nearly 10 years as demand for our products remained strong and we captured higher selling prices," said Chief Executive Richard Kramer. "Looking ahead, we expect inflationary pressures to persist over the next several quarters." The stock has lost 7.3% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has eased 3.1%.
MARKETS
naturalgasworld.com

TotalEnergies Q4 profit climbs on strong gas, power earnings

Strong performance at TotalEnergies' LNG and power operations drove the growth. [image credit: TotalEnergies]. Adjusted EBITDA at France's TotalEnergies surged to $14.3bn in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from $5.2bn a year earlier, thanks primarily to a sharp growth in earnings from its LNG a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZDNet

Upwork shares drop on Q4 revenue beat, in-line profit

Online freelance marketplace Upwork this afternoon reported Q4 revenue that topped Wall Street's expectations, and profit in line with consensus, and an outlook for this quarter, and the full year, for revenue better than expected but profit below consensus. The report sent Upwork shares down 7% in late trading. CEO...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

