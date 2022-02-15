Meet the Creative Turning a Swedish Start-Up Into the Supreme of Insurance

Global brand consultancy Strategy Farm is changing its name to Revel8 to better reflect the agency’s focus and its growth. “We had a revelation,” said Stephanie Ouyoumjian, CEO of the agency and longtime director of strategy at leading agencies including DDB and Publicis in a statement. “More than ever, brands are setting the course for how we live, how we treat each other and how we treat ourselves. So, we decided we would only use our influential superpower for brands that make people’s lives better. This inspired our new name and approach for turning brands into role models.”
The business-facing media, data and marketing services company IDG Comms announced on Tuesday the acquisition of its fourth marketing tech firm in 18 months, a platform called Selling Simplified. The publisher declined to share the financial specifics of the deal.
Click here to read the full article. MILAN — As part of its ambitions to spur future growth, Italia Independent has recruited a seasoned eyewear creative to lead the design studio.
Matteo Pontello was named the company’s creative head flanking president, founder and creative director Lapo Elkann in developing the portfolio of house and licensed brands.More from WWDWorks from 'Piston Head II: Artists Engage the Automobile" ExhibitTexworld Evolution Paris and Première Vision Proceed With Physical Shows in ParisDion Lee RTW Fall 2022
They include the Italia Independent flagship brand and Laps Collection, as well as Hublot and CR7 — Cristiano Ronaldo. As reported,...
Today’s websites fail to meet accessibility standards. In fact, only 2% of all websites meet best practice guidelines. That means people with disabilities are struggling to access information and services online. Martin McKay. Martin McKay is the founder and CEO of Texthelp, a global leader in literacy and accessibility...
Communist China operates hundreds of thousands of fishing vessels. Operating as vast superfleets, they feed a voracious domestic market and have no regard for sustainability or the interests of other nations. It's a big problem. Surging out of port like the invading Mongol hordes that once crushed China, these fleets...
Elon Musk might have actually followed through with the supposedly “world hunger-ending donation” that he questioned last year as Tesla reveals he has donated billions of dollars worth of shares over the last few months. Though the recipient of the giant donation worth almost $6 billion hasn’t been...
Click here to read the full article. A LA MODE: Fashion — or rather the creative process — is going to take pride of place at La Samaritaine’s latest storewide exhibition, which is rolling out in-store and online for 12 weeks starting Thursday.
Under the theme “Atelier Mode,” the Right Bank department store will start by taking its customers for a quick cinematic spin through four vignettes, starting in the sketch-strewn office of a fictional designer, the pouty and snappily dressed Mr. de Luca; to the runway, where one horrified wave of a fan from de Luca rewinds — literally —...
Carhartt WIP‘s Spring 2022 campaign brandishes a series of DIY-style portraits shot by U.K.-based photographer Elliot James Kennedy. The range highlights classic workwear including the brand’s signature Single Knee Pants and chore coats. The garments are showcased against backdrops of vibrant pastel hues, in a DIY style splashed with paint and remnants of tape. Kennedy brings his signature style to the foreground as elements are symbolic of British culture — spanning oversized chess pieces, books and burner phones.
Louisiana, the third-largest producer of natural gas in America and home to the largest population center at risk from sea-level rise in the country, is on track to double its solar capacity with the addition of a new solar farm, the state’s biggest to date. The tides are changing across the nation, even in states that have traditionally been politically red and dependent on fossil fuel industries. A third of North Dakota’s energy comes from clean resources. Entire towns are powered by wind energy in Texas. West Virginia will soon be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses.We are living at...
Tech is at an inflection point where it’s balancing betterment and competition. How do we make technology private, equal and sustainable without temping down advancement, adoption and competition in all key verticals of consumer electronics, b-to-b, health, retail, education and beyond? And as marketers and advertisers, what does that mean for the consumers, listeners and the universe we engage?
Though most of the attention for smart home gym startup Tonal centers around its fitness equipment and star-studded campaigns, the intense, galvanizing script is the secret sauce that helps the brand connect with its consumers. Tonal’s script writer, Tonja Renée Stidhum, is part of the team that feeds the company’s coaches inspirational words for workouts.
No one does color quite like interior designer Sam Buckley. Take a look at this Edinburgh apartment if you have any doubt. Now, Studio Sam Buckley brings his color + design wizardry to the Bing Ting Chinese cafe serving traditional street food. The new Kingston upon Hull spot takes over an old Victorian butcher shop located in a historic building. As it’s a listed interior, certain restrictions required preserving original details, which Buckley accomplished while adding a modern twist.
Love in language or love as a language? We all love the word, the feeling, the idea, but how does “love” appear in language when it comes to advertising? Brands have used the word love for decades to convey emotions or trigger engagement. But how has that changed with the pandemic? Do we love the word love more this year than in years past?
Few new technologies have generated as much buzz in recent years as nonfungible tokens, or NFTs. As with social networks, virtual reality and cryptocurrency when they first hit the scene, the excitement surrounding these unique digital assets has led many to question whether they will live up to the hype.
A popular restaurant near Delhi reportedly denied entry to a disabled woman claiming that her wheelchair would “disturb other diners”, sparking outrage on social media.Srishti Pandey said she decided to go public after she was left heartbroken and disgusted by the ordeal because she has faced years of “systematic discrimination”.Ms Pandey said she went to the popular restaurant Raasta in Gurugram with her friends and family on Friday, when the staff told them that her wheelchair could not go inside. “We thought it was an accessibility issue, but it wasn’t,” she said in a tweet. “We told him that we’d...
Instagram now offers a Security Checkup feature that gives users recommended steps to take in order to ensure that their account is as secure as it can be. For instance, the Security Checkup feature will allow users to check the two-factor authentication status for their account.
Cleaners at a London hospital have launched a campaign against an outsourcing company and a giant private US healthcare firm, claiming that they were subjected to bullying and harassment when they spoke out about a string of alleged serious Covid safety violations.Health Corporation of America (HCA) claimed millions of pounds in furlough money while collecting £190m in NHS contracts. Its revenues hit $51bn in 2020 but it paid key workers in its London hospital just £9.36 per hour - substantially below the London Living Wage of £11.05.The cleaners, who are campaigning for better pay and conditions, allege that their safety...
