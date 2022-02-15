Meet the Creative Turning a Swedish Start-Up Into the Supreme of Insurance

Global brand consultancy Strategy Farm is changing its name to Revel8 to better reflect the agency’s focus and its growth. “We had a revelation,” said Stephanie Ouyoumjian, CEO of the agency and longtime director of strategy at leading agencies including DDB and Publicis in a statement. “More than ever, brands are setting the course for how we live, how we treat each other and how we treat ourselves. So, we decided we would only use our influential superpower for brands that make people’s lives better. This inspired our new name and approach for turning brands into role models.”

