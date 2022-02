A female-led startup committed to building energy-efficient electric boats has secured $7.2 million in seed money, the company announced this week. Navier, co-founded by MIT alumni Sampriti Bhattacharyya and Reo Baird, is building a new type of watercraft that cuts out 90 percent of running costs by combining hydrofoils, electrification, advanced composites and an intelligent software system. By unlocking an order-of-magnitude reduction in the cost of operating watercraft, Navier aims to enable a whole new category of waterborne transportation that was never before possible, said co-founder and CEO Bhattacharyya.

