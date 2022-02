SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — While it might be the back country for us, the Cleveland National Forest is home to many. "You have wildlife that are in this area that are going to come across this, they don't know what this is," said U.S Forest Service Officer, Nathan Judy, shaking his head a a huge pile of garbage. "I mean, who just came out here, decided to dump again. Why wouldn't you just go to the dump and take this there?"

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO