Google has announced a new tier of its Workspace service, formerly G Suite, called Workspace Essentials. The company’s goal is to undo the PR mess it created when it announced the free G Suite option was being discontinued, but we believe the new plan still misses the mark. Google announced in January 2022 that it was ending its free G Suite plan. G Suite was a service that allowed individuals and companies to use Gmail, as well as Google’s other services, in conjunction with their own domain name. Instead of username@gmail.com, they’re account would be theirname@theirdomain.com, but integrate with Gmail, essentially using Gmail as their email provider.

