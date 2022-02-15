ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

High demand at the Lucky Little Wedding Chapel

 19 hours ago

Families of plastic surgery patients who died seeking justice. Biden speaks with Zelenskyy as Russian troops top 130K | Morning in America. Girl, mother attacked by dogs in Harlem building lobby: police sources.

02-02-22 brings busy day for Las Vegas wedding chapels

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Commission officially declared February 2022 the inaugural "Wedding Month." With Wednesday marking 2-2-22 — love was in the air as lovebirds flocked to the Wedding Capital of the World. Vegas Weddings, which runs the wedding chapel on 3rd St and Bonneville...
Wedding

Nichole Uhing weds Joseph McGauley January 27, 2022. Nichole Uhing of Omaha and Joseph McGauley of Blair, NE were married Thursday afternoon, January 27, 2022 in Omaha. The Honorable James Masteller of Omaha officiated. The bride is the daughter of Keith Uhing and Kimberly Uhing (Brett Roach) all of Omaha. The groom is the son of Dawn McGauley and the late James McGauley of Blair, NE. The couple currently resides in Omaha with plans to transition into military life.
Big Game Grub: Nachos BBQ Style

Officer saves boy from burning home in Warwick Township. Violence at CCSD schools a concern for students and parents. Some salons and spas among businesses still requiring masks. Police activity shuts down traffic along Desert Inn underpass, investigation ongoing. COVID-19 funeral assistance still available for Nevadans.
Couples flood wedding chapel on Valentine’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Lucky Little Wedding Chapel, voted “Best of Las Vegas,” was in high demand for couples looking to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day. It was one of a number of places offering pop-up chapels to satisfy the high demand of people getting married on the day of love. February is […]
Restaurant staffing keeps up on Valentine's Day

Families of plastic surgery patients who died seeking justice. Biden speaks with Zelenskyy as Russian troops top 130K | Morning in America. Girl, mother attacked by dogs in Harlem building lobby: police sources. Flight makes emergency landing at MCI due to unruly passeneger.
Heartbroken Anonymous offers support on Valentine's Day

Heartbroken Anonymous offers support on Valentine's Day. Families of plastic surgery patients who died seeking justice. Biden speaks with Zelenskyy as Russian troops top 130K | Morning in America. Las Vegas wedding chapels see business return. Girl, mother attacked by dogs in Harlem building lobby: police sources.
Denny's offering free weddings at its Las Vegas chapel on Valentine's Day

Diner chain Denny's Corp. is offering free weddings at its Las Vegas chapel on Valentine's Day. Denny's will also livestream the nuptials for friends and family on its YouTube channel. The package includes the ceremony with an officiant, music and Denny's shirts for the bride and groom; a reception with champagne toast; and vouchers for two Grand Slam meals on the couple's next visit. The Denny's chapel is available all year long as well. Denny's stock has edged down 0.4% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.3%.
An Understated, Mauve-and-White December Wedding at a California Winery

In October 2018, Jaren Soloff was ready to give up on dating apps for good—until she came across Duane Smith's profile on Coffee Meets Bagel. His description of himself—"sarcastic romantic who likes Frank Ocean, good company, and good food"—intrigued her, and the two began messaging each other. The couple's first two dates didn't go as planned: Duane, returning from two weeks in Bahrain, was jet-lagged for their first, and Jaron was called home for an emergency during their second. "But something happened on that ride home from that second date: Jaren started rapping the song on the car radio—'Overnight Celebrity' by Twista," says the couple. "A song that reminded Duane of a favorite time in his younger life—[we felt like we] were long lost best friends, reunited."
It's been ten years since I slept with my husband

My diary tells me that it has been a decade, a whole 10 years since my husband moved out – not from our home, but our bedroom. He is an epic snorer, and sharing a bed with him back then was not only depriving me of sleep but also turning me half mad with frustration. It had been getting progressively worse. He liked his food and the heavier the dinner – and the more red wine he washed it down with – the more swine-like his midnight concertos grew.
“Love Makes You Family.” Abandoned Twin Finds Home In Last Place He Ever Expected.

When Daquane Shamar Jacobs and Tavon Lamar Jacobs were born, the odds were already stacked against them. Their birth mother hadn’t even known she was expecting twins. She didn’t have any prenatal care and did drugs while pregnant, so her babies were born addicted to crack and weighed just 2 pounds. The infants were immediately removed from her care and sent into the foster system.
'I'll Never Forgive Him': Husband Caught For Killing Wife Thanks To Suitcase Filled With Recordings

Lisa Marto was a determined woman who took care of her daughter, Lea, a child living with cystic fibrosis. When her first marriage with her child’s father failed, the New Jersey-born woman moved to Richmond, Virginia, where she attended Virginia Commonwealth University and enrolled in pre-law studies. There, she put herself on the track to becoming a lawyer.
Bride Refuses to Let Sister Bring Girlfriend to Wedding

At what point does the effort to have the perfect wedding go too far?. The wedding industry registered a revenue of $55 billion dollars in 2020, as reported by IBIS World, and thus certain wedding choices can potentially lead to costly mistakes. For this reason, it’s not difficult to imagine why an engaged couple would be stressed when planning their wedding.

