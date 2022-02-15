High demand at the Lucky Little Wedding Chapel

In October 2018, Jaren Soloff was ready to give up on dating apps for good—until she came across Duane Smith's profile on Coffee Meets Bagel. His description of himself—"sarcastic romantic who likes Frank Ocean, good company, and good food"—intrigued her, and the two began messaging each other. The couple's first two dates didn't go as planned: Duane, returning from two weeks in Bahrain, was jet-lagged for their first, and Jaron was called home for an emergency during their second. "But something happened on that ride home from that second date: Jaren started rapping the song on the car radio—'Overnight Celebrity' by Twista," says the couple. "A song that reminded Duane of a favorite time in his younger life—[we felt like we] were long lost best friends, reunited."

