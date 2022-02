After more than 60 years of leadership, J.W. (Bill) Marriott Jr. has confirmed to the board of directors of Marriott International Inc. that he plans to retire as executive chairman in May and will not stand for re-election to the board at the upcoming annual meeting of stockholders. In recognition of his leadership and his significant contributions to the company, the board formally designated him chairman emeritus, effective immediately following the upcoming 2022 annual meeting. In addition, the board has elected David S. Marriott to succeed J.W. Marriott Jr. as chairman of the board, also effective immediately following the annual meeting.

