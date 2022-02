What do you picture when you read the word “psychotherapy”? Is it the couch, the notebook, the cross-legged therapist, the cigar? That archetype of therapy being a face-to-face interaction in a quiet, calm room is firmly embedded in our collective psyche. So, when technologists speak of AI-powered psychotherapy, the concept of replacing Freud, Dr. Melfi or Frasier Crane with a robot seems jarring and wrong. While the robo-Freud scenario makes for a cute graphic, this strawman gets in the way of seeing what’s truly possible when the therapeutic process meets modern technology.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO