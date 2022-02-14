ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Sydney’s Music For Change launches their first charity event

By Damion Pell
decodedmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic For Change, the Eora (Sydney) based record label run by Andrew Wowk and Jessica Tassone, is expanding into the event space to raise money for worthwhile causes while spotlighting artists they love. Each party will focus on...

www.decodedmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
gratefulweb.com

The 15th Annual SONIC BLOOM Announces 2022 Festival & Musical Artists!

SONIC BLOOM’s musical lineup echoes the diverse forward-thinking artists and unified vibe that emanates throughout the festival’s various workshops, performances and immersive experiences. The festival has curated a stellar group of bands and producers that make music that implores you to dance, both as a cathartic release as a healing experience. Whether you’re being dazzled by fire dancers, getting your sweat on in a yoga class, or expanding your mind at a workshop, there is something for everyone at SONIC BLOOM.
FESTIVAL
Cape Gazette

Live Music Thursday night at Sydney’s - Off 24

Live Music, Valentine’s Dinner, and Valentine’s Show!. Southern Blues with Spyke Bryant Band - 6 to 9 p.m. Joshua Brittingham - 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available on Eventbrite (click here to purchase) Call (302) 313-4770 for reservations. Carry-out is always available. Live entertainment on...
MUSIC
psychreg.org

TIME Charity Brings Music to Everyone

TIME (Together In Musical Expression) is an Essex-based charity to bring music to everyone. Founded by Marc Barnacle, the organisation operates under one unifying philosophy, that everyone has their unique stamp to leave on the music world – no matter their age, background, or ability. TIME host a range...
CHARITIES
Cape Gazette

Live Music Saturday afternoon at Sydney’s - Christy Taylor and Young Adults

Join us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. Christy Taylor & Young Adults - 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Carry-out is always available. Live entertainment on weekends. Call (302) 313-4770 for reservations or to place carry-out orders. For more information visit our website or...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Music For Change#The Dhadjowa Foundation#B H Recordings#Time Location
decodedmagazine.com

DGTL celebrates ‘5YRS of DGTL Records’ with vinyl and digital releases

DGTL Records – the official label arm of Dutch festival giant DGTL – marks its fifth anniversary in style with brand new album ‘5YRS of DGTL Records’. The 14-track long-player is released on April 16th as a 4x 12” vinyl set and drops digitally across 4 separate EP releases between February 18 and April 1.
MUSIC
decodedmagazine.com

New Techno festival ‘Verve’ is launching In Switzerland this summer

Across this special festival, which is easily accessible by a train that stops right outside, Verve will welcome 10,000 people, offer more than 24 hours of music and more than 30 of the world’s most innovative techno DJs to play across two indoor stages. The first is a vast...
MUSIC
decodedmagazine.com

Mix of the Week – Dubspeeka (Chronicles Curates)

This week’s “Mix of the Week” is from Dubspeeka and is taken from Chronicles’ radio show, ‘Chronicles Curates’. The elusive Bristol based producer has impressed with an array of releases on labels including Truesoul, Drumcode, Bedrock, Last Night on Earth, Ideal Audio, and on his very own Skeleton imprint. Also well-known as one part of Kosheen, Darren Beale’s now exploring the electronic music world in all its variety under his Dubspeeka alias.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Charities
Tech Times

The Music Industry's Favourite Artist Launches A Personal NFT Collection

Ryan Robinson who goes by the name Rhabbitz is one of the world's most notable digital artists. Especially the music scene and major acts in pop and hip-hop culture have turned to him for their artwork . Now fans can finally own a piece of his first colletion, as he's launching 'Bunny Buddies', a personal NFT project inspired by duality and mental health.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
candgnews.com

Valentine’s comedy event to benefit four charities

MOUNT CLEMENS — It’ll be a night of love and comedy. The ninth annual Heartbreakers Comedy Event will bring four charities together in honor of Valentine’s Day. It is described as a laughter-filled, Valentine’s-inspired show. Participating charities are Sparkle Network, Crossroads Comedy, Great Lakes Burn Camp and Woman’s Life Chapter 911 Macomb Angels.
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
BBC

Manchester Pride music gig cancelled amid charity changes

A concert due to be held during Manchester's Pride festival has been scrapped as part of changes to how the charity operates. MCR Pride Live will not go ahead this year under plans to place a greater emphasis on lobbying and education. It comes after a protest amid concerns about...
WORLD
WWD

Ralph Pucci’s Annual Charity Jazz Event Set for Feb. 28

Click here to read the full article. JAZZ FOR A GOOD CAUSE: The Ralph Pucci International showroom transforms into a one-night jazz club on Feb. 28 when Norah Jones, the singer/songwriter with the smoky, nuanced voice, joins virtuosic bassist and composer Christian McBride in concert and conversation. It’s Pucci’s sixth annual jazz set, called “The Lowdown: Conversations With Christian.” The event benefits Jazz House Kids, a nonprofit in Montclair, N.J., that has been impacting young people through music, mentoring and education for 19 years . McBride is married to Melissa Walker, the founder and president of Jazz House Kids.More from WWDProenza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
tippnews.com

Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival Launches 2022 Event Tickets Sales and Announces Musical Lineup

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Presented by the City of Richardson, The Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival will return as a live festival May 20-22, with tickets on sale today. Festival attendees will enjoy a variety of musical performances from both local legends and internationally renowned artists, a battle of the bands, a songwriters contest, a silent auction, culinary offerings from food vendors from throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, kids activities and more.
RICHARDSON, TX
thebrag.com

Dune Rats part of huge all-ages Live at the Bowl lineup

Dune Rats, Beddy Rays, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are hitting Sidney Myer Music Bowl in April for a huge all-ages concert event. Arts Centre Melbourne and Australian youth music organisation The Push have teamed up to bring the trio of exciting bands together on Sunday, April 10th following the massive success of last year’s sold-out Live at the Bowl show.
MUSIC
losaltosonline.com

First Friday lovers in luck with this week’s event

February’s First Friday festivities – featuring the theme “The Season of Love” – are scheduled 6-9 p.m. Friday in downtown Los Altos. The evening will include extended hours for dining, special promotions at shops and 16 bands playing live music outdoors around town. Bands performing...
LOS ALTOS, CA
decodedmagazine.com

Mysteryland returns with 22 stages over 3 days

The world’s longest-running electronic music festival Mysteryland will make its long-awaited return to Haarlemmermeer from August 26-28, 2022. The legendary Dutch festival which showcases over 300 artists across 22 stages is gearing up for its biggest edition to date in the lead-up to its 30 year anniversary next year. After completely selling out the 2021 event, Mysteryland is offering fans the chance to attend with a limited batch of newly available tickets. The tickets will be available from February 21, 12pm CET via www.mysteryland.com.
MUSIC
decodedmagazine.com

Paul Rose returns with his first SCB material in 3 years

The label has previously issued cuts in a V/A format from artists including Glaskin, Marcus Suckut and bubbling talent Isaac Reuben. The new SCB offering signals a re-boot for the fledgling imprint, with releases planned from Biemsix and Psyk, two of Rose’s favourite techno artists, while Anna Kost debuts, an emerging producer he rates highly.
MUSIC
decodedmagazine.com

Music tech start up announces inaugural Aux Awards

Aux Music Ltd announces its first ever Aux Awards, set to take place on 30th March as a livestreamed event. After launching the Beta form of its Aux app in late 2021 (www.aux.app) where artists can access tools to back up, syncand collaborate remotely; the tech company startup is giving back to the industry by celebrating some of the brightest names and brands that have been making waves in recent years. Across 11 categories, the nominations have been thoughtfully selected by the visionary team at Aux – led by founder, tech entrepreneur, Ben Bowler – together with an impressive list of partners from all areas of music including, Music Ally, HotVox, The Independent Music Insider, Access All Areas and Far Out Magazine. Voting is now open until 11th March 2022 at https://aux.app/awards.
CELL PHONES
decodedmagazine.com

Epic Pool Parties announce brands for Miami Music Week 2022 series

Epic Pool Parties are set to reach new heights from Wednesday March 23rd to Sunday March 27th and brands such as Beatport, Lee Foss’sRepopulate Mars, Sonny Fodera presents Solotoko,Jamie Jones’sHot Creations, DJ Mag and Disco Disco. The location for these special sessions is South Beach’s exclusive oceanfront hotel The Sagamore.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy