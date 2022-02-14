Sydney’s Music For Change launches their first charity event

Aux Music Ltd announces its first ever Aux Awards, set to take place on 30th March as a livestreamed event. After launching the Beta form of its Aux app in late 2021 (www.aux.app) where artists can access tools to back up, syncand collaborate remotely; the tech company startup is giving back to the industry by celebrating some of the brightest names and brands that have been making waves in recent years. Across 11 categories, the nominations have been thoughtfully selected by the visionary team at Aux – led by founder, tech entrepreneur, Ben Bowler – together with an impressive list of partners from all areas of music including, Music Ally, HotVox, The Independent Music Insider, Access All Areas and Far Out Magazine. Voting is now open until 11th March 2022 at https://aux.app/awards.

