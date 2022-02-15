Absolutely Mouth Watering The Best Fried Chicken in New Jersey

Is there any greater joy in the world than sinking your teeth into a mouthwatering, juicy, overstuffed burrito? These decadent logs of deliciousness are easily one of the most cherished comfort foods in the world; jam-packed with savory meats, gooey cheeses, heaps of beans, rice, and all the delicious fixin's. Although burritos are nearly universally adored in the United States, their cousins from across the border are slightly different. Authentic burritos are much smaller than our oversized American ones. Also, they're regionally diverse with local meats, cheeses, and fillings instead of our everything-plus-the-kitchen-sink-don't-skimp-on-the-guac varieties.

