(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A package of bills that would limit Chinese nationals from getting education at UW schools passed the State Senate on Tuesday. Republicans say the bills will help stop Chinese intellectual property theft, but Democrat Senator Jon Erpenbach says that sort of investigation should be left to the federal government. "It's a waste of our tax dollars. It's not going to do anything close to what the Senators from the 19th and the 21st have said it's going to do. It's simply not."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO