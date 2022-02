Kudos to The Reflector presenting news with integrity since 1909. That integrity should be reflected in a very tall wall between opinion/editorials and news coverage. For example, in the Jan. 12, 2022 issue, a Reflector reporter wrote this lead: “Local left-leaning political activist groups are calling attention to what they feel are attacks on U.S. democracy as they hosted an event on the one-year anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol.” Key words in this non-objective lead: “left-leaning,” “they feel.” Here’s a stab at a non-editorial lead for that same story: “Local political activist groups called attention to the storming of the U.S. Capitol in a hosted event on the one year anniversary of the attack.”

