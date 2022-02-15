ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Mixed reactions from Valley parents on latest mask ruling for students

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fONX7_0eEiW7yH00

Sara Gray is the mom of two Clovis Unified students. She feels it's time for the masks to come off in schools.

On the other hand...

'I don't mind it because the percentage of kids vaccinated right now is low," says Lucy Fuentes.

Fuentes says her son, who attends a Fresno Unified school, doesn't mind wearing a mask at school -- and is OK with the change in rules.

Parents across the state are divided.

Monday, the state of California announced new mask guidelines due to a drop in COVID-19 cases.

Health & Human Services Agency Sec. Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the state's indoor mask mandate will end at midnight Wednesday, Feb. 16, for fully vaccinated people.

For the unvaccinated and kids in schools, vaccinated or not, the rules will remain in place.

"People are ready to live their life and these kids, more than anybody, deserve to be kids and be unmasked," Gray said.

RELATED: Mask mandate to remain in place for CA schools as guidelines lift for other indoor activities

She says if people can enjoy events like the Super Bowl without a mask, her kids should be able to do the same at school.

"There is a large group of parents in Clovis Unified that are putting together these petitions," Gray said.

The group has been vocal at Clovis Unified school board meetings even though the state says districts can't adopt less strict rules.

The district sent us a statement, saying in part it had "Hoped to hear in today's announcement that rapidly declining case rates would clear the path to end the state's K-12 mask requirements."

It went on to say the district is hoping the next announcement -- expected Feb. 28th -- will remove the mandate.

"So far in my family, my siblings that have gotten sick from it, they got it from their kids who got it from school," Fuentes said.

Many health experts say masking up does prevent the spread of COVID-19 and for parents like Fuentes, it makes them feel safer.

"It's more like, they bring it home to family and then some people have low immunity, so that's where the problem is," Fuentes said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Health
City
Clovis, CA
State
California State
Clovis, CA
Education
Clovis, CA
Health
Fresno, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Clovis, CA
Government
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#The Masks#Clovis Unified#Fresno Unified
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
40K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy