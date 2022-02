When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down PASPA – the law prohibiting single-game sports betting in every state except Nevada – gaming industry observers wondered how legalization across the country would impact business in Las Vegas and throughout the Silver State. Legal sports betting is now live in 33 states plus Washington, DC, and there’s been little evidence of adverse effects in Nevada. This past Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 between the Rams and Bengals, in fact, set a record for the state in terms of Super Bowl betting handle.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO