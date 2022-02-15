ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Rippon Says Positive Test Should Keep Valieva Out of Olympics

By Joseph Michalitsianos
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Team USA figure skater Adam Rippon weighed in on the controversy surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva. Valieva was found to have failed a drug test...

Related
Boston Globe

Adam Rippon blasts decision to let Kamila Valieva continue to compete at Olympics: ‘It’s all just so unfair’

Adam Rippon knows what it feels like to stand on the Olympic medals stand. A bronze medalist at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, he has heard the cheers from the crowd when the biggest awards in figure skating are presented. And now that team figure skating medals ceremony at the Beijing Games have been postponed indefinitely because of a Russian doping case, he is furious.
SPORTS
HuffingtonPost

Adam Rippon Shreds Russian Olympic Doping Scandal With 2 Blistering Words

Former U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon on Monday slammed the women’s figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics as “a complete joke” following the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to allow Russia’s Kamila Valieva to still compete despite a failed drug test. “Fuck...
SPORTS
HollywoodLife

Adam Rippon, Tara Lipinski, & More React To Kamila Valieva’s Olympic Short Program: This Is A ‘Disgrace’

U.S. figure skaters like Adam Rippon and Johnny Weir spoke out after Kamila Valieva continued competing in Beijing after failing a drug test. Russian Olympics Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, resumed her participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after she was briefly sidelined for testing positive for a banned substance. Kamila took to the ice for the short program, and much to the chagrin of skaters all around the world, she earned the top score of the day (82.16) heading into Thursday night’s finals, where she’s favored to win gold. Kamila’s controversy has particularly outraged famous U.S. figure skaters like Adam Rippon, who simply tweeted “disgrace” following Kamila’s performance at the short program.
SPORTS
WBRE

Adam Rippon discusses coaching Mariah Bell at the Winter Olympics

Four years ago, Clarks Summit native Adam Rippon won a bronze medal in Pyeongchang as part of the team figure skating competition. In 2022, he’s back at the Olympics in Beijing, but this time as a coach for U.S. women’s national champion Mariah Bell. We chatted with Adam before he departed for China to discuss […]
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Figure Skating#Pyeongchang#Team Usa#Russian#Swiss
mediaite.com

US Medalist Adam Rippon Blasts Russian Olympic Committee as ‘Dirty Cheaters’ Amid Doping Scandal

Between human rights issues in China and doping scandals for Russia, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has been marred by scandals, and US medalist Adam Rippon is speaking out. Last week, it was reported 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance on Dec. 25. Despite the infraction, the Court of Arbitration for Sports is allowing Valieva to keep competing for the Russian Olympic Committee at the Winter Games.
SPORTS
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

US Freestyle Skier Marin Hamill Stretchered Off After Scary Crash

Team USA's Marin Hamill had to be stretchered off the hill after a scary crash in the qualifying round for women's slopestyle skiing. Hamill, who put up the fifth-best score in the first run of the women's freestyle event, was attempting a 720-spin to close her run but went down with an awkward landing.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Russian Skater Kamila Valieva Blames Grandfather's Medicine

Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old’s defense is “contamination which happened with a product her grandfather was taking.”. The argument was made at...
SPORTS
HollywoodLife

Kamila Valieva: 5 Things About Russian Skater, 15, At The Center Of A Winter Olympics Scandal

Despite Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance, the teenage Russian skater will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s what you need to know. Stop us if you heard this before: a Russian Olympic athlete got caught doping. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating wonder who has dazzled the world on the ice at the Beijing 2022 games, is at the center of an Olympic scandal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a global sports arbiter, ruled on Monday (Feb. 14) that Kamila could compete in the women’s figure skating event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December 2021. Kamila is favored to win gold in Tuesday’s event, and the ruling has caused a growing backlash over Russia’s continued list of doping violations.
SPORTS
NBC Chicago

Two Team USA Ice Dance Pairs Set Sights on Medals in Free Dance

Two American duos have a chance for medals in the 2022 Winter Olympics ice dance competition. Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue enter the free dance in third place thanks to a marvelous 87.13 score in the rhythm dance on Saturday. Right behind them in the standings are Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who placed fourth in the rhythm dance with an 84.14 score.
THEATER & DANCE
