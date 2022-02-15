ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EV Charging Station Expansions

By Michael Hemsworth
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVolta has announced an expanded partnership with Walgreens to install 1,000 new DC Fast charging stations at 500 locations, which will help to bolster access for drivers by putting facilities in convenient locations. The expanded partnership...

Popular Science

Could swappable EV batteries replace charging stations?

Over the last month, two countries have taken steps towards a technology that was once a white-whale of electric vehicle manufacturing: swappable batteries. In a ceremony full of fog machines and flashing lights, Chinese car manufacturer Nio opened an electric vehicle battery swapping station in Norway last month. Drivers will supposedly be able to swap drained batteries in a matter of minutes. And in a budget speech for the coming year, India’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, laid out a vague commitment reported by Reuters: “considering the constraint of space in urban areas for setting up charging stations at scale, a battery swapping policy will be brought out.”
TECHNOLOGY
Bisnow

Charging Stations In Prominent CRE Locations Could Fuel EV Adoption

Electric vehicle charging companies are seeking out high-visibility spots for new chargers, including malls and other commercial locations, in the hopes of boosting EV adoption. Adding charging stations in noticeable areas is not only to meet demand, but it also aims to serve as a signal to non-EV owners that...
RETAIL
ngtnews.com

EVgo, Meijer Power Up Public EV Charging Stations in the Midwest

EVgo Inc. and Meijer have opened the first EVgo public fast charging station at Meijer stores. EVgo’s latest stations with Meijer are part of EVgo and the retailer’s previously announced partnership, and are capable of 100 kW to 350 kW fast charging. “Our partnership with EVgo provides another...
ECONOMY
#Out Of Home Advertising#Consumer Behavior#Charging Station#Vehicles#Volta Scott Mercer
Cheddar News

Biden Admin $5B EV Charging Station Investment to Build Out Highway Corridors

The White House laid out plans for a $5 billion investment into a national network of charging stations to ease EV driving anxiety. Bruce Brimacombe, CEO of EV infrastructure GOe3 joined Cheddar News to discuss how much needs to be done for drivers to get over the fear of running out of energy. "People need to be able to do what they're doing now," he said. "But that is the way that if you're going to buy an electric car, you got to feel like you're not changing your world." Brimacombe noted that building out the infrastructure between cities was GOe3's own focus.
POLITICS
Design Taxi

Walgreens To Install 1,000 Volta EV Fast-Charging Stations Outside Its Stores

One uncertainty that may prevent people from making the switch to electric vehicles is if they’ll be able to charge their car, lest they risk being stranded somewhere miles out from the nearest charger. To combat this, many initiatives expanding charging networks have been popping up lately, and one...
CARS
The Press

EV Connect Expands EV Charging-as-a-Service Program

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With $7.5 billion allocated for a national network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, EV charging in the US is primed for rapid growth. Focused on providing seamless and accessible EV charging, EV Connect today announced the expansion of its EV Charging-as-a-Service (EVCaaS) program. Backed by investor Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui), the program creates a one-stop shop for worry-free EV charging by combining hardware, software, and service offerings with flexible payments to EV Connect customers. Customers can leverage the EVCaaS program to add EV charging with low risk, flexible options, and small monthly expenditures while enjoying the interoperability, reliability, and support for which EV Connect is known.
SOFTWARE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

The Best EV Charging Solution that No One is Talking About

On Wednesday, Wired published an 1,800-word article devoted to solving the “critical” dilemma of how to keep electric vehicle fleets charged in dense urban areas. Authors Aarian Marshall and Matt Simon consider a range of strategies to extend the, well, range of the average EV, including classifying EV charging as “a taxpayer-funded public good” that would lead to installing charging stations on public utility poles, convincing apartment developers and managers to install them on existing lots and newly built spaces with publicly subsidized rebates, and converting gas stations to rapid-charging hot spots rather than putting that land to other uses.
CARS
InsideHook

What Do We Do With Old Electric Vehicle Batteries?

Is driving an electric vehicle better for the environment than driving a gasoline-powered one? Definitely. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some unexpected questions about the effect that electric vehicles can have on the environment, especially with sales of EVs growing around the world. A new article...
CARS
Summit Daily News

Ask Eartha: Should I be concerned about electric vehicle batteries?

Dear Eartha, I’ve been hearing a lot of concerning information about electric car batteries. I’m interested in buying an electric vehicle as my next vehicle, but I want to do the right thing. What’s an environmentally minded person to do?. You know the quote, “The only thing...
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Customizable Electric Trikes

The conceptual MAVEN Urban E-Trike is a futuristic transportation solution for the modern city that would provide urbanites with an adaptable way to get around on their own terms. Designed by Tanner Van De Veer, the trike puts a focus on an industrial aesthetic that could be collapsed down when...
BICYCLES
InvestorPlace

3 Quantum Glass Battery Stocks That Could Break Out in 2022

Electric vehicle (EV) sales have grown tenfold over the past few years. However, traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) are still preferred despite the momentum. This is largely due to flawed lithium-ion batteries, which lag behind ICEs across all performance metrics. However, a potential successor to the lithium-ion battery can be found with quantum glass battery stocks. These are set to help EVs decisively take over the global automobile market.
ECONOMY
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
automotive-fleet.com

Cummins Developing Engine Platforms to Run on Alternative Fuels

Cummins is pursuing a “fuel-agnostic” strategy to provide lower-carbon, alternative-fuel internal combustion engines in a way that makes it easier for fleets to meet sustainability goals on the path to full zero-emission drivetrains. The company’s B, L and X-Series engine portfolios for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles will see...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Diesel-powered trucks can run on renewables, thanks to this new Gates-backed tech

The diesel big rig is starting to move into the carbon-free future: Electric semi trucks are already beginning to make deliveries around the country. But although they can work well for short trips—and Volvo’s newest electric semi will be able to travel up to 275 miles before charging—they still aren’t yet a viable alternative for the trucks that have to cross the country, which is how so much freight is moved. That’s why one startup is working on technology that can be put in use now: It tweaks diesel engines so they can use 100% renewable fuel, with no change in how the trucks run.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OEM Off-Highway

ClearFlame Engine Technologies Completes On-Road Demonstration with 100% Plant-Based Fuel

ClearFlame Engine Technologies, a company empowering rapid decarbonization for global heavy-duty industry, announces it has successfully completed an ‘on-road’ demonstration of its proprietary technology that enables a heavy-duty truck diesel engine to operate on 100% renewable plant-based fuels. The validation of ClearFlame’s technology marks a critical milestone in the company’s objective to revolutionize carbon emissions within heavy-duty transportation, one of the hardest sectors to electrify and decarbonize.
INDUSTRY

