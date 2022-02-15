GOP bills aim to prevent foreign influence at UW

Following Donald Trump’s ongoing attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, members of Congress are working on legislation to update an archaic 19th century law in the hopes of preventing lawmakers and the White House from undermining future elections.Revisions to the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act come on the heels of Congress’ failure to pass federal voting rights legislation, which advocates argue is critical to stop a wave of subversive, anti-democratic threats to US elections playing out in nearly every state.Instead, the proposed reforms would prohibit the executive branch and members of Congress from rejecting election outcomes,...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 DAYS AGO