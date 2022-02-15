ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP bills aim to prevent foreign influence at UW

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 19 hours ago

MADISON, Wis. — Three Republican-backed bills up for a vote Tuesday in the state Senate aim to prevent foreign influence on University of Wisconsin campuses. One bill would prevent UW System schools from admitting or employing any members of China's armed forces...

Urban Milwaukee

GOP Bills Restrict University Teaching

A bill to prevent university administrators from stifling conservative speech, a bill to count classes on the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights as credit toward diversity and ethnic studies course requirements and a bill banning critical race theory from college campuses all received a public hearing on Thursday. In...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kroxam.com

SENATE GOP ROLLS OUT C.O.P.S. PACKAGE OF BILLS AIMED TO RECRUIT PEOPLE INTO LAW ENFORCEMENT CAREERS

Earlier this week, Senate Republicans rolled out a $65 million C.O.P.S. The program, which stands for “Creating Opportunities in Public Safety.” The proposals focus on recruitment to address the peace officer shortage affecting the entire state. The six different bills help young people get their degree in law enforcement, provide opportunities for nontraditional entrants into policing, fund a marketing campaign, and continuing education to highlight the honorable profession and long-term benefits of a career in law enforcement. Senator Mark Johnson (R-East Grand Forks), who is Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate and Vice-Chair of the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee, released the following statement:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

GOP bills aimed at unproven treatments for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Doctors and hospital leaders are pushing back against a package of Republican bills that seek to bar health care providers from withholding unproven treatments for COVID-19. The three bills released this week would prevent health systems and medical credentialing boards from disciplining doctors for ordering or advocating for therapies or medicine for patients that go against medical opinions held by their employers or regulators.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Journal Record

Foreign investments subject of Senate bill

OKLAHOMA CITY – Legislators seeking to curb foreign ownership of Oklahoma farmland may face a complicated battle this session as their sense of patriotism may present a challenge to key aspects of the state’s economy. State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, has filed Senate Bill 1469, intended to clarify...
OKLAHOMA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Senate GOP leader puts up roadblock to Luger bid to be Minnesota U.S. attorney

WASHINGTON – The Senate's top Republican said Wednesday he's holding up the confirmation process for President Joe Biden's nominee as Minnesota's next U.S. attorney. Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell wrote to Andrew Luger this week detailing his concerns over last month's sentencing of 26-year-old Montez Lee Jr., who was given a sentence 10 years below the maximum for setting a deadly Lake Street fire during the 2020 unrest that followed George Floyd's killing by a Minneapolis police officer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wyoming News

Senators introduce bill to prevent 'crack pipe' funding

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and John Kennedy, R-La., introduced new legislation Thursday that would block American Rescue Plan taxpayer dollars from being used to purchase and distribute crack pipes. The Cutting Rampant Access to Crack Kits (CRACK) Act of 2022 comes after the Washington Free Beacon reported federal taxpayer dollars had gone to a program that provides syringes and pipes to drug users as a form of “harm reduction." ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Bill targeting election lies stalls in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill sought by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee that would make it a crime for elected officials or candidates to knowingly lie about election outcomes if those claims result in violence will not advance, the Senate sponsor said Tuesday. Hours ahead of a key deadline, Democratic...
WASHINGTON STATE
mymotherlode.com

GOP: A Senate Bill Focused On China

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered remarks yesterday on the Senate floor regarding China. McConnell was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “This year’s Winter Olympics are officially underway on the home turf of the Chinese Communist Party. Of course,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

The influencers dominating the GOP

Power within the Republican Party has changed with lightning speed over the past several years. Axios' Jonathan Swan spoke with more than a dozen top GOP consultants — from the Trumpians to the most institutional — about what this shift means for the party. Plus, a record low...
IMMIGRATION
Bangor Daily News

We need to protect Maine elections from foreign influence

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Ken Fredette served as the Maine House Republican Leader for six years, and is a graduate of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. Here...
MAINE STATE
The Independent

How members of Congress plan to stop the next Trump from stealing a presidential election

Following Donald Trump’s ongoing attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, members of Congress are working on legislation to update an archaic 19th century law in the hopes of preventing lawmakers and the White House from undermining future elections.Revisions to the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act come on the heels of Congress’ failure to pass federal voting rights legislation, which advocates argue is critical to stop a wave of subversive, anti-democratic threats to US elections playing out in nearly every state.Instead, the proposed reforms would prohibit the executive branch and members of Congress from rejecting election outcomes,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kslnewsradio.com

Bill seeks to prevent hairstyle discrimination in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah senator hopes his bill to protect people from discrimination over their choice of hairstyle makes the state more inclusive. Sen. Derek Kitchen, D-Salt Lake City, sponsored the bill, S.B. 117, which would protect a person from discrimination, especially firing, over a hairstyle typically associated with their race or ethnicity.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC News

Russia crisis exposes deep divide Trump created in GOP foreign policy

WASHINGTON — During the day, the Republican National Committee sends press releases slamming President Joe Biden’s “weakness” in the face of Russian provocation against Ukraine. But at night, Tucker Carlson tells his millions of Fox News viewers that Biden is the one needlessly provoking Russia, echoing Kremlin talking points.
POTUS
Washington Times

Even Democrats are shocked

Joe Biden is nominally in charge, but ever since he farmed out his agenda to the Sanders/Warren/Squad wing of the party, normative liberals and all other Americans have had a bad case of indigestion (“Biden‘s feckless foreign policy provokes dangerous adventurism,” Web, Feb. 10). Regular congressional order...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

