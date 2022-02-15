GOOPiMADE Teams Up With G-SHOCK For "Without APEX" AW-500BBGO Watch

Of all of the Sportswear models under the sun, the Dunk is certainly the silhouette that is having its time right now. The Swoosh team knows better than anyone to continue to ride the waves whenever a model trends in the upwards direction, and therefore you can expect a superfluity of new colorways to drop in the coming months. The Nike Dunk High “Dark Powder Blue” is one of those variations, and it has just appeared by way of early imagery.

APPAREL ・ 5 DAYS AGO