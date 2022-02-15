GOOPiMADE Teams Up With G-SHOCK For "Without APEX" AW-500BBGO Watch

As one of the top 10 selling sneakers of 2021 (North America), the Nike Air Max 90 continues to emerge in fresh colorways sure to excite savvy and casual footwear fans alike. While special collaborations are likely in the works, the Beaverton, Oregon-based brand has recently shared a first look at the 32-year-old design clad in hunting gear-reminiscent olive, orange, black, brown and tan tones. Durable ballistic nylon bases visible at the toe box and around the collar opt for the lightest hue of the bunch, while textured nubuck and synthetic leather strips across the profiles divvy up the palette’s darkest ones. Citrus-colored flair, then, animates profile swooshes, tongues and other components on the pair – including the visible Air Max unit underfoot.
Comments / 0