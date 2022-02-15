ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

GOOPiMADE Teams Up With G-SHOCK For "Without APEX" AW-500BBGO Watch

By Store
hypebeast.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the launch of its Comet.22 Explore “Pre-order” series, Taiwanese label GOOPiMADE announced its first collaboration with G-SHOCK based on the iconic AW-500 series, which debuted in 1989. The latest iteration follows the theme of “Without APEX,” which interprets the future...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 React ‘Black Neon’ Official Images

Nike Sportswear will debut a new Air Force 1 known as the Air Force 1 React which will come highlighted in a ‘Black Neon’ color scheme. This React iteration of the Nike Air Force 1 comes dressed in a Black, Team Orange, and Pink Prime color combination. This pair utilizes a mixture of leather and mesh, while transparent TPU adorns the overlays. Next, the branding on the heel is embroidered while a React foam plate is embedded into the midsole while a translucent two-tone sole finishes the look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Virgil Abloh's SS22 Louis Vuitton LV Runner Tatic Trainer Drops Worldwide

Earlier this month, marked the end of an era with the showcase of Virgil Abloh‘s last collection for the house, so in order to keep fans of the visionary designer in check, the brand has decided to drop its LV Runner Tatic Trainer from Spring/Summer 2022 globally. Previously, the sneaker was exclusively available at LV’s Miami menswear store, however, the shoe has now appeared online and in-stores in the U.K. in a variety of colors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Reveals Air Max 95 "Air Sprung" Made Using Recycled Materials

Is one of the largest sportswear companies in the world, and as we know, the fashion and footwear industry must acknowledge their environmental impact. In 2020, Nike announced its Move to Zero initiative which aims to make Nike a zero-carbon, zero-waste company, and now it follows through on this promise with its “Air Sprung” collection. Having previously released the “Air Sprung” Air Max 90, AM97, and a complementing Air Max 95, Nike is back with yet another AM95, this time around presenting it in “Seasame/Washed Teal/Coconut Milk/Phantom.”
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex#Taiwanese
Sole Collector

Pass~Port Has a Nike SB Dunk Collab Dropping Soon

After delivering an SB Blazer collab in 2015, Australia-based skate brand Pass~Port and Nike SB are rekindling their collaborative partnership with a new Dunk collab on the way. Shown here are leaked images of the previously unseen Pass~Port x Nike SB Dunk High collab courtesy of @Sneakerknockerzllc on Instagram. While...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

First Look at the Nike Dunk High "Dark Powder Blue"

Of all of the Sportswear models under the sun, the Dunk is certainly the silhouette that is having its time right now. The Swoosh team knows better than anyone to continue to ride the waves whenever a model trends in the upwards direction, and therefore you can expect a superfluity of new colorways to drop in the coming months. The Nike Dunk High “Dark Powder Blue” is one of those variations, and it has just appeared by way of early imagery.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max 90 Might Pair Well With Hunting Gear

As one of the top 10 selling sneakers of 2021 (North America), the Nike Air Max 90 continues to emerge in fresh colorways sure to excite savvy and casual footwear fans alike. While special collaborations are likely in the works, the Beaverton, Oregon-based brand has recently shared a first look at the 32-year-old design clad in hunting gear-reminiscent olive, orange, black, brown and tan tones. Durable ballistic nylon bases visible at the toe box and around the collar opt for the lightest hue of the bunch, while textured nubuck and synthetic leather strips across the profiles divvy up the palette’s darkest ones. Citrus-colored flair, then, animates profile swooshes, tongues and other components on the pair – including the visible Air Max unit underfoot.
BEAVERTON, OR
hypebeast.com

Suicoke Debuts Tabi and Five Finger Silhouettes For SS22

Japanese footwear label Suicoke journeys on a tour of Lake Como this season to capture its Spring/Summer 2022 collection amidst the rationalist architecture found around Italy’s third-largest lake. Shot by Vanina Sorrenti, functional architecture becomes the backdrop for this season’s Suicoke campaign, behind the clean and elegant lines of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
TechRadar

Casio G-Shock and Toyota join forces to create an absolute tank of a watch

Casio and Toyota have collaborated on a new, limited edition G-Shock digital shock-resistant watch that could be its toughest yet. Casio G-Shock watches are typically built to withstand particularly harsh environments, and the brand new GWG2000TLC1A Mudmaster digital watch represents the rugged mission statement of both G-Shock and Toyota Land Cruiser brands.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

G-SHOCK Unveils Utility Dial Camouflage Series

G-SHOCK doesn’t want to blend in — they never blend in. They’re worn to stand out, to make a statement, to complement a fit. And with the release of this Utility Dial Camouflage series, the watch pioneer continues to set itself apart from the pack, taking things up a notch, crafting a uniquely-designed dial that features gray, blue and green camouflaged patterns, evoking a keen sense of ironic style. Perpetuating G-SHOCK’s idea that luxury can be casual, if it’s all in the details, like this series’ color palettes and earth tones.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Vicariously Run Across Mountain Ranges Through This Nike Air Presto

The Nike Air Presto may currently be perceived entirely as a fashion-first product, but its origins lie in performance-running. Having recently emerged in a colorway reminiscent of the Hike Nike Man’s outdoorsy outfit, the “t-shirt for your feet” (as it was touted by the brand’s marketers) has just surfaced with details related to a road race through the mountains.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Dr. Martens Equips Its 1460 Boot and 1461 Shoe With Techy Webbing Straps and Buckles

Dr. Martens needs no introduction. Known for its 1460 boot and 1461 shoe, the heritage brand has a storied legacy that’s supplied footwear to the masses for years, rarely steering away from the grain and instead opting to focus on quality and tradition, and no matter what, everything it does is always underpinned by its proprietary bouncing AirWair sole units. However, that was until the brand dropped its latest offering, equipping the 1460 and 1461 with a techy update.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Here's an On-Foot Look at the Gnarhunters x Nike SB Dunk Low

Further images of Gnarhunters and Nike’s SB Dunk Low collaboration have surfaced with an on-foot look at the upcoming anticipated pair thanks to YankeeKicks. As the duo recently announced the second joint effort just a few days ago, the new offering recalls that of the first installment from back in 2019. Professional skateboarder Elissa Steamer’s brand last debuted an SB Zoom Blazer Mid sporting black uppers and monochrome embellishments.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Coconut Milk" Surfaces in Spring-Friendly Tones

With Spring just around the corner, readies a new vibrant Air Force 1 Mid silhouette to celebrate the warmer months ahead. The upcoming pairs come in a “Coconut Milk” smooth suede base with yellow and orange glossy pebbled leather overlays on the mudguard and eye stays, pink patent leather fabrics on the lateral Swoosh and heel tab, and green matte leather fittings on the heel and collar strap.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Puma Reveals Its New Minecraft Collaboration Featuring the Suede, RS-Z and CA Pro Shoes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Update: Feb. 8, 2022 @ 1:45 p.m. ET Puma has revealed its collaborative Minecraft shoes, a collection that includes looks in full-family sizing. The range will release throughout February and March. The iconic suede Suede, for instance, will release in a friar brown and fern green colorway in men’s, junior, little kids’ and toddler sizing. The Suede will also drop in a gray violet and blue atoll colorway in junior and little kids’ sizing. Puma will release Minecraft-inspired iterations of the RS-Z as well...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Inducts Vibrant Air Max 90 SE to “Running Club” Collection

Has added the Air Max 90 SE to its ever-evolving “Running Club” collection, a fictional track team that sees the sportswear giant hone in on retro sports-infused styles and apply notes to modern, updated silhouettes. The latest inductee — following the showcasing of the Air Max 95 and...
APPAREL
dotesports.com

All Hop-Ups in Apex Legends, explained

Apex Legends has mastered the looting system when it comes to battle royales, easily making it readily apparent which attachments your weapon might need and which are an upgrade over ones you currently have. Attachments differ on the wide variety of weapons in Apex, such as optics, stocks, magazines, and...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

The YEEZY Gap Round Jacket Receives a Global Re-Release

Following a hoodie release accompanied by Kanye West’s “Heaven and Hell” visual/debut YEEZY Gap TV commercial. , the ongoing partnership between YEEZY and Gap has now re-released the YEEZY Gap Round Jacket globally. Coming in black and blue colorways, the Round Jacket is available in a wide...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

GOOPiMADE Releases Technical Comet.22 Explore "Pre-order" Series

Taiwanese label GOOPiMADE has revealed its Comet.22 Explore “Pre-order” series, referring to the brand’s new pre-order sales method that it’s trying for the first time. The upcoming collection continues the clean, futuristic, and technical aesthetics synonymous with the brand, injecting simple pieces with innovative elements. Highlighted...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy