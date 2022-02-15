Thailand approves incentives to promote EV shift

BANGKOK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a package of incentives including tax cuts and subsidies to promote a shift to electric vehicles in Southeast Asia's major auto production base, a government official told Reuters.

The package will help reduce the price of electric cars by 70,000 baht ($2,165) to 150,000 baht ($4,638) each, according to local media reports. The government will hold a briefing later on Tuesday.

($1 = 32.34 baht)

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty

