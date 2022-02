Former prime minister John Major has slammed current prime minister Boris Johnson over his conduct and has said he "broke lockdown laws" in a bruising speech. In a speech to the Institute for Government think tank in London, Major - who was in office from 1990 to 1997 - explained why "lies" in parliament are wrong, before calling the government's excuses for Partygate "brazen" that made ministers defending them look "gullible or foolish".

U.K. ・ 5 DAYS AGO