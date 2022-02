In another move to position the company for financial growth, ABBYY has appointed James Ritter as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ritter has more than 20 years of experience working for international services and software companies and has a strong background in accounting, financial controls, revenue recognition, financial management, operational improvement, and strategic development. Ritter will leverage his previous high growth software experiences as well as knowledge gained at Ernst & Young and PricewaterhouseCoopers to help ABBYY scale for growth and make continued investments in ABBYY’s market-leading intelligent automation solutions.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO