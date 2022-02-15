"Chess in the Community" at Heard Park

The children of Gonzalez Court will be provided a new playground space to enjoy the outdoors and help in their early learning development. The new early learning sensory garden playground will be an additional playground for residents specially designed for children under 5 to have a safe place to learn as they play. The new playground will be unveiled at 11 a.m. Friday at 2800 N. Ninth Ave.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 HOURS AGO