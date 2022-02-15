Wimbledon poised to let Novak Djokovic defend his title despite refusal to get Covid jab

The so-called ‘GOAT’ debate is something that is popular in almost every sport. For some reason, sports fans insist on arguing until they’re blue in the face about who is the best at something. Tennis is no different. When it comes to the GOAT of tennis, three names are almost always mentioned. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. They all come from the same era, but it’s a period in tennis that is often referred to as the golden age of the sport. Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have secured 61 of the last 76 Grand Slam singles titles. Nadal has 21 titles, with Djokovic and Federer having won 20 apiece. Basically, the GOAT debate is a close one. However, given his success against the other two and the fact that he’s younger than Nadal and Federer, Djokovic had seemingly emerged as the favorite to secure the most slams, and the GOAT title. Until this year’s Australian Open. Because of his vaccine stance, Djokovic was unable to compete in the Australian Open, costing himself a chance to take the lead in Grand Slams. However, Djokovic’s Australian Open debacle may have cost him more than just the chance to secure the most Grand Slams in tennis history.

TENNIS ・ 3 HOURS AGO