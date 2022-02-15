ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimbledon poised to let Novak Djokovic defend his title despite refusal to get Covid jab

By Ben Rumsby
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWimbledon is set to allow Novak Djokovic to defend his title despite his refusal to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The Serbian declared on Tuesday he would rather sacrifice his title than be jabbed but Tim Henman, a member of the board of the All England Club, has said he does not...

