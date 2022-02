Valentine's Day may be on February 14, but Verzuz is dragging out the loved-up holiday for another 24 hours. Tomorrow, R&B lovers will be tuning in to watch Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild croon out their classics on Verzuz and ahead of the shows, fans have already begun waging bets on what songs will be performed. This will obviously once again be a live show where fans are hoping surprise guests will make appearances, however, Verzuz has has received backlash after making a special announcement about this event.

MUSIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO