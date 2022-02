Feb 15 (Reuters) - Glencore said on Tuesday it had set aside $1.5 billion to resolve a number of investigations by global authorities into allegations of bribery and market manipulation.

The company, one of the world’s biggest miners and commodity traders, is facing probes from U.S., UK and Brazilian regulators and enforcement authorities. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)