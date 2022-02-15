ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ashley McKenzie on Her Romantic Second Feature ‘Queens of the Qing Dynasty’

By Caitlin Quinlan
Variety
Variety
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixI66_0eEiSRRA00

Click here to read the full article.

Filmmaker Ashley McKenzie (“Werewolf”) returns to the Berlinale this year with her second feature, “Queens of the Qing Dynasty,” premiering in Encounters on Tuesday. The writer-director stands out as an emerging Canadian talent, backed by the Toronto Film Critics Assn., who awarded her debut film the $100,000 Rogers Best Canadian Film Award in 2017.

An impressive new offering, “Queens” showcases McKenzie’s flair for loose, floating narratives and complex characters hoping to break free from their ennui. Protagonist Star (Sarah Walker) navigates life after a suicide attempt with the help of a special kind of babysitter, hospital volunteer An (Ziyin Zheng). An idiosyncratic friendship blooms and Star finally begins to feel a sense of kinship in her life, supported by a vibrantly queer individual who stands apart from the beige monotony of her experiences in the outside world.

Where did this story originate for you?
I auditioned two teenagers for my last feature, “Werewolf,” and I didn’t end up casting them but I developed a relationship with them. I quickly became a part of their life and they were going through things that are similar to what Star is going through — hospital stays, social worker meetings, navigating medications. Star is very much a close character study of one of these girls. This hospital environment can be a bit depressing and a lot of people become numb to it, but the way that she computed everything around her or interacted with people was always very creative and generative. I was just so energized by spending time with her and intrigued by her outlook on the world.

How did you develop the romantic tone that permeates the film?
I was really just so inspired by people and wanted to capture all their complexities so everything was generated from that. I felt like I was in a romantic bubble with Sarah and Ziyin in getting to know them and sharing our vulnerabilities. I see the film as trying to capture that feeling of being in a period of romance where all temporal and spatial elements seem to disappear.

How did you approach the film’s visual style? Certain shots really stand out as having a tactile and colorful quality against the backdrop of a more bland environment.
I would describe it as casting objects in the way that I cast characters. That came out of working with a small canvas which is informed by resources and a community that’s not a film community. I was turning to objects and details to express bigger things. It also became more attached to the subjectivity of Star and trying to get in her head and see what she is stimulated by.

The film’s soundscape works towards this too.
I think so much of the film was about wanting to capture the frequency on which the characters vibrate so I was always looking for ways to create textures in the sound. Star has a slapstick energy that really subverts all the normative processes that are trying to understand her, so with her I felt that foley sounds were really interesting — her stomach growling or the chair creaking. An has a more dramatic, diva energy and so this came through in the singing and this higher pitch.

What were the challenges for you of making a second feature?
I think if I want to have a career and keep making films, I have to find a way to do that sustainably. There’s a really good funding model in Canada right now for first features but the model outside of that caps funding at 50% of the project. When you’re transitioning to a second feature, it becomes this really challenging thing to complete your budget. But I think I’m also just trying to find my path after my first film and make projects come alive in the best way I can.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Director Michael Koch Captures Magic of the Mountains in Berlin Contender ‘A Piece of Sky’

Click here to read the full article. To follow-up his 2016 debut “Marija,” Swiss filmmaker Michael Koch set his sight skyward, fixing his vision on a remote Alpine farming community both untouched and victim to time. The filmmaker immersed himself in that world, working with village locals, collecting stories and living off the land, and would then channel those experiences into his sophomore feature. Now premiering in competition in Berlin, “A Piece of Sky” follows a taciturn farmhand, Marco (Simon Wisler), and a single mother, Anna (Michèle Brand), who find strength in each other as they build a life in the...
MOVIES
Variety

Dogwoof to Handle International Sales on Jason Kohn’s Diamond Documentary ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’

Click here to read the full article. Dogwoof will handle international sales for Jason Kohn’s “Nothing Lasts Forever” following its world premiere in Berlin. Kohn spent ten years on the project, traversing across the world and speaking to industry insiders including Dusan Simic, Aja Raden, Martin Rappaport, Stephen Lussier and Chandu Sheta. “Infiltrating the highly secretive diamond industry, Kohn uncovers a threat to the lucrative trade that could devalue every diamond ever mined, effectively destroying the universal symbol of love and commitment,” reads the logline. Variety‘s Peter Debruge described “Nothing Lasts Forever” as “a solid, investigative documentary, shot and scored like a...
MOVIES
Variety

Belgium’s Panenka Pitches Surreal Period Whodunnit ‘This is Not a Murder Mystery’ at Berlin Co-Pro Series

Click here to read the full article. Belgium’s Panenka, producers of recent VRT breakout hit “Two Summers” – which premiered last week to a jaw-dropping 51% market share in its prime-time slot and which will soon be released worldwide by Netflix – will virtually pitch one of their upcoming projects, “This is Not a Murder Mystery,” at Berlin Co-Pro Series. One of 10 such projects set for this event, Co-Pro Series marks the first public pitch for “TINAMM,” with the creative team looking to the right co-production and distribution partner to help realize their murder mystery series. Panenka producer Kristoffel Mertens...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Mckenzie
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Collider

'Angela Black's Joanne Froggatt on Abusive Husbands, 'Downton Abbey's Anna & Bates, and Reuniting With the 'Liar' Creators

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Angela Black.]. From creators, Jack and Harry Williams (Liar), the six-episode psychological thriller Angela Black, which is available through Spectrum, follows a wife and mother of two young sons who appears to have an idyllic life and a perfect family, but for Angela (Joanne Froggatt), the reality is much darker. A victim of domestic violence at the hands of her controlling husband Olivier (Michiel Huisman), who has covered her bruises with makeup and excuses, is suddenly faced with shocking truths that force her to take drastic action in order to survive.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qing Dynasty#Canadian
Boomer Magazine

Romantic Double Feature Movies with Your Sweetheart

You may recall double features, where you could see two movies for the prices of one – at a movie theater, no less. With contemporary streaming TV, you can create your own double feature. Writer Nick Thomas shares a list of perfectly paired movies, with a touch of romance and of LOL. Whether you view these romantic double feature movies or not, you can get a laugh out of their couplings.
MOVIES
tatler.com

Who is Simone Ashley? Star of Bridgerton's upcoming second season

If you’re a fan of the insightful and fascinating Sex Education, then you will already be familiar with the talents of Surrey-born Simone Ashley, who plays popular-girl sidekick Olivia Hanan in the series. Having impressed audiences with her characterful death stares and moody teenage quips, the actress is now spreading her dramatic wings in the second instalment of the much-loved Bridgerton, a series that had us gripped with its high-society scandal, Regency-era drama and highly attractive cast members. Taking on the role of the female lead in Season 2, Ashley will play the charismatic and no-nonsense Kate Sharma, the love interest of the dashing Viscount Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Movies
GreenwichTime

Known Associates Rock the Cradle With New South African Film Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Known Associates Entertainment, the production company behind the South African adaptation of the Colombian telenovela that inspired “Ugly Betty,” is planning to break ground on a Hollywood-style film studio outside Johannesburg that will boost capacity in one of the world’s hottest shooting locations. Cradle Film Studios will...
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Is ‘Moonfall’ an Actual Movie, or a Prank That’s Being Played on Audiences?

In space, no one can hear you scream. In cavernous, half-empty IMAX theaters, however, you can definitely hear other people laughing at the unintentional comedy of a truly bad movie set in space, which is as close as we can get to saying that you may want to see Moonfall with an audience, should you feel compelled to see this at all. Covid has robbed filmgoers of so many different pleasures, including the opportunity to collectively gaze in wonder when a truly awful, incoherent mess presents itself for our pleasure, and in such oversized portions. Recommending that someone actually subject...
MOVIES
Variety

Flemish Berlinale Thriller ‘Storm Lara’ Paces Tension in Small Spaces

Click here to read the full article. Keshet International and A Private View’s Flemish thriller “Storm Lara” answers the question: What happens when a suicidal caller interrupts a live late-night radio show? As it turns out, a lot. The 4×30’ series moves quickly, putting acerbic radio DJ Lara (Ella Leyers, “Professor T.”) to the test when her suicidal caller’s identity is revealed, and her son’s life becomes endangered. Wouter Hendrickx (“De Infiltrant”) co-stars as Lara’s radio producer Rafik in the Daan Gielis (“La Holandesa”) written and Kadir Ferati Balci (“Turquaze”) directed drama. The series launches at Berlinale 2022 in the Series Market Selects...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix U.K.’s Inaugural Documentary Talent Fund Graduates Launch Ten Short Films

Click here to read the full article. Graduates of Netflix’s first ever Documentary Talent Fund have launched their short films. Ten U.K.-based filmmakers were chosen to receive £40,000 ($54,000) as well as mentorship and access to production workshops covering legal, creative, HR, production and finance in order to create a short film with the brief of “Britain’s Not Boring And Here’s a Story.” The ten films received their premieres in London on Wednesday evening and will be livestreamed on Netflix’s 21.9 million strong TikTok page at 7pm GMT on Feb. 18. “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with these talented filmmakers and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Kegelstatt Trio’ Brings Eric Rohmer’s Stage Play to the Big Screen

Click here to read the full article. This year’s Berlinale’s Forum includes the world premiere of Rita Azevedo Gomes’ latest feature film, “The Kegelstatt Trio,” adapted from the 1987 stage play, written by the late French helmer, Éric Rohmer. The privately-funded Portuguese/Spanish co-production was shot during the lockdown, produced by Gomes and Gonzalo García Pelayo. It received post-production completion finance from the Portuguese Film and Audiovisual Institute (ICA). Rohmer wrote “Le Trio en mi bémol,” inspired by Mozart’s composition of that name, while writing his 1989 pic, “Four Adventures of Reinette and Mirabelle.” The story revolves around a series of encounters between two...
MOVIES
Variety

‘False Flag’ Season 3 Unveiled at Berlinale

Click here to read the full article. In “False Flag” Season 3, Streamaze, an Israeli high-tech company, suffers a chemical attack at a hotel which is masterminded by terrorists. Or does it? Maybe this was an attack on an individual gone awry. Mossad’s state-of-the art data analysis identifies three suspects, all with possible reasons to commit the outrage, one of whose victims is the Israeli Minister of Culture. But suspicions don’t make them guilty. ‘False Flag’ mainstay character Eitan Koppel is once more dispatched to investigate and is always two moves ahead of the local police. But even in Episode One, as possible...
WORLD
Variety

Sundance Award-Winning Doc ‘Aftershock’ Acquired by Disney’s Onyx Collective, ABC News

Click here to read the full article. Filmmakers Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee’s Sundance award-winning documentary “Aftershock” has been acquired by Disney’s Onyx Collective and ABC News. News of the joint acquisition comes after the feature won the U.S. Documentary special jury award for impact for change at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, where it made its debut as an official selection last month. The documentary will stream as an original film from Onyx Collective on Hulu in the U.S., on Star Plus in Latin America and on Disney Plus in all other territories. Directed and produced by Eiselt and Lee,...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

49K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy