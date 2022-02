Researchers have developed a quick and easy scoring system to predict which hospitalized COVID-19 patients are more at risk for stroke. "The system is simple. You can calculate the points in 5 seconds, and then predict the chances the patient will have a stroke," Alexander E. Merkler, MD, assistant professor of neurology at Weill Cornell Medical College/NewYork- Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, and lead author of a study of the system, told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

