Autherine Lucy Foster is the new namesake of the College of Education building, the University of Alabama System board of trustees announced Friday. On Feb. 3, the 66th anniversary of Foster’s enrollment as the first Black student at The University of Alabama, the board announced that Graves Hall would be renamed Lucy-Graves Hall, placing her name alongside former Alabama governor and Ku Klux Klan leader Bibb Graves.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO