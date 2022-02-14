Cooperation Versus Competition

The XXIV Winter Olympics began in Beijing, China a week ago without a hitch despite ongoing concerns over human rights in China and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The opening ceremonies, which took place on February 4, showcased a high-tech cinematic display. This contrasted with the 2008 games where a large majority of critics stated that it was the “people of China” who made the opening ceremony spectacular with their overwhelming presence. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bird’s Nest stadium was fairly empty as the ongoing country-wide lockdown allowed only a small number of tickets to be distributed to Chinese nationals. The ceremony, which took place on the fourth day of the Chinese New Year, highlighted China’s youth, and the official games’ motto: “Together for a Shared Future.”
