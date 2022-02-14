ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany

Cooperation Versus Competition

By Oliver D. Bentley
 2 days ago

There is a debate among sociological community concerning the utility of cooperation or competition. Some choose competition because it pushes people to perform on their highest level. This push to perform ultimately leads us to become our best selves. Concerning cooperation, it is chosen by others because of its ability to...

fsuthevoice.com

Winter Olympics Continue Full Steam Ahead in China Despite Pandemic

The XXIV Winter Olympics began in Beijing, China a week ago without a hitch despite ongoing concerns over human rights in China and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The opening ceremonies, which took place on February 4, showcased a high-tech cinematic display. This contrasted with the 2008 games where a large majority of critics stated that it was the “people of China” who made the opening ceremony spectacular with their overwhelming presence. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bird’s Nest stadium was fairly empty as the ongoing country-wide lockdown allowed only a small number of tickets to be distributed to Chinese nationals. The ceremony, which took place on the fourth day of the Chinese New Year, highlighted China’s youth, and the official games’ motto: “Together for a Shared Future.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
protocol.com

AI-powered contact centers could define the next wave of globalization

Large enterprises need to provide customer service around the world. But what if your contact-center employees don’t speak your customer’s language?. “Most people in the world don't speak English, 25% of the world, roughly,” said Vasco Pedro, co-founder and CEO of language platform Unbabel. “So how do I sell, market and support customers where my customers don't actually speak my language?”
TECHNOLOGY
International Business Times

Exclusive-Airbus Reviews Defence Business As Pressures Mount

Airbus has launched a review of its defence strategy that could open the door to more strategic partnerships as Europe's arms makers juggle security threats and pressure from some investors, people familiar with the matter said. The most far-reaching examination of defence goals in years is being spearheaded by the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

German dictionary changes definition of 'Jew' after outcry

The leading dictionary of standard German has changed its definition of Jew, or “Jude” in German, after a recent update caused an uproar in the country’s Jewish community — a move reflecting the sensitivities that persist eight decades after the Holocaust.The Duden dictionary had recently added an explanation to its online edition saying that “occasionally, the term Jew is perceived as discriminatory because of the memory of the National Socialist use of language. In these cases, formulations such as Jewish people, Jewish fellow citizens or people of the Jewish faith are usually chosen.”This explanation led to an outcry from...
RELIGION
AFP

Fresh twist in Valieva doping scandal after three substances claim

Kamila Valieva's Beijing Olympics doping controversy took a fresh twist Wednesday after media reported that the Russian skater had three substances used to treat heart conditions in the sample which triggered the scandal. The 15-year-old figure skater topped the short programme on Tuesday to put herself in prime position to win the women's singles competition when it concludes on Thursday, bursting into tears afterwards and refusing to talk to journalists. Valieva's case has overshadowed the Olympics after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she should not be suspended despite failing a drugs test in December, although she has not been cleared of doping and still faces further investigation. Games testing authorities said last week that the teenager tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina but which is banned for athletes by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) because it can boost endurance.
SPORTS
Vogue Magazine

Italian Sustainability Photo Award 2022

The Italian Sustainability Photo Award is a photography award created to tell the world about sustainability in Italy and is inspired by the values expressed via the acronym ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), typically used in the economics/financial sector and synonymous with commitment, innovation and awareness. ISPA wants to tell...
PHOTOGRAPHY
psychologytoday.com

Hoarders Versus Collectors

Although one-third of the American population, roughly 107 million, collect one thing or another, far fewer are hoarders. Research has found that the biggest distinction between a hoarder and collector is levels of organization. Collectors also tend to have larger property sizes than hoarders. Although one-third of the American population,...
ECONOMY

