Moline city officials are asking the public to "be a bit more patient" when it comes to going over the pedestrian/bike path on the new I-74 bridge. In a Facebook post published Friday morning, the City of Moline said there is more work to be done on the I-74 bridge's bike and pedestrian path and that the public should avoid it for their safety.

MOLINE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO