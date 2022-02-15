Military Heritage Museum celebrates Black History Month

The Military Heritage Museum is celebrating Black History Month with special exhibits, presentations and documentaries.

Special exhibit

A special exhibit in the museum’s main atrium titled "Unsung Heroes: Portraits of the 94 Black Medal of Honor Recipients". In this exhibit you will learn that, of the over 3,500 Medals of Honor awarded to US service members since its creation during the Civil War, only 94 have been awarded to black Americans, which is less than three percent. Throughout America’s history, from the Battle of Lexington to the Battle for Fallujah, black soldiers have honorably answered the call of duty, serving with great valor and distinction in America’s armed forces. But, at times, they have even had to fight for the right to serve their country as military service members. Learn about their struggles as they fought through the constant battle against racism, unit segregation and the eventual integration of the military. Included in the exhibit are videos, print, photos and artifacts, according to a news release.

Documentaries

Documentaries are shown a 1 p.m. in the Gulf Theater.

• Feb. 16-19: A showing of the History Channel documentary "Honor Deferred." Hear about the seven black soldiers who deserved the Medal of Honor for actions in WWII but sadly were not recognized for their heroic actions until nearly five decades later.

• Feb. 22-26: a showing of the PBS documentary "The Tuskegee Airmen." See the heroic stories and contributions made by these legendary and ground-breaking black aviators.

Multimedia presentations

11:30 a.m.-noon daily in the Academy Library. Historian, Ron Suciu, Major, U.S. Marines, Ret., will present “Famous Black Regiments.” Presentation includes a book display and a film clip.

Museum Mini Camp

9 to noon Feb. 19. The theme is African-Americans in the Military and includes a scavenger hunt with a special emphasis on our Hometown Heroes: The Bailey Brothers. For grades 4 through 8. Register at www.history-academy.org.

The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.