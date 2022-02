Gaming has become an integral part of our daily lives worldwide. The gaming industry is raking in billions of dollars year after year, attesting to its profitability and widespread adoption. According to Statista, more than 3.24 billion gamers worldwide were actively or passively involved in gaming last year. Despite the massive size of the gaming industry, gamers have expressed concerns about the traditional model of gaming, which is the “pay-to-win” model. Traditional gaming requires players to acquire in-game assets to rank up and achieve particular goals, which can strain the finances of active gamers. In this article, we’ll look at the role of blockchain technology in improving the gaming industry with the play-to-earn model.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO