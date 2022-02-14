ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

A Magical Mystical Snowdown Wrap-Up

 1 day ago

Durango's 2022 Magical Mystical Snowdown came back with a bang! With events for all ages, everyone had...

OutThere Colorado

32-year-old dies during winter hike in Colorado ski country

According to a report from Summit Daily, a 32-year-old identified as Jordan Villalobos, of Fairplay, died while hiking in the area of Summit County's Mesa Cortina on February 6. Villalobos collapsed and became unresponsive prior to his death. Other details regarding what may have killed Villalobos have not been released, with an official autopsy yet to take place. An official cause of death with eventually be released by the Summit...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Rangers find fiery snowmobile while patrolling Colorado backcountry

A pair of Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rangers came upon a burning snowmobile on Sunday while patrolling at Cottonwood Pass in Salida, according to a tweet from CPW. "You probably know CPW rangers a Arkansas Headwaters routinely rescue whitewater enthusiasts from the Arkansas River and even stray motorists who drive into the river. But this scene Sunday on Cottonwood Pass was a first for Corrine Servis, AHRA operations manager," the tweet said.
SALIDA, CO
KRQE News 13

Four 1950s stained glass windows vandalized at North Valley church

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  An Albuquerque church in the North Valley is cleaning up this Valentine’s Day after its decades-old stained glass windows were vandalized. “We had serious vandalism here in our stunning Shrine of Little Flower here at St. Therese Parish and School,” said Rev. Vicent Paul Chavez. He said around 2 a.m. Monday, four […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
1230 ESPN

12 Things You May or May Not Know About Delta Colorado

Delta is one of the best small towns in Colorado and here are some things you might now have known about this western slope town. The first thing I would say about Delta is that it's not glamorous - and I don't mean that in a negative way. When someone mentions Delta, it just doesn't hit you with the same appeal as some of the popular western Colorado towns like Ouray, Telluride, and Aspen. But, Delta is special in its own way.
DELTA, CO
skyhinews.com

Colorado big game licenses available in March

Colorado hunters will be able to draw for big game licenses starting March 1 for the 2022 season. This year, all hunters wanting to participate in the big game draw will need a qualifying license, which are available for purchase starting March 1 as well. The qualifying license must be purchased before applying for a big game license or preference points.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
durangodowntown.com

Parks & Recreation Releases Impressive Figures on Impacts

Durango Parks and Recreation investments generate twice the economic benefit to the community. Downtown’s Next Step Program will unveil four conceptual designs to allow for outdoor dining. And wood from the San Juan National Forest is warming homes on the Navajo Reservation. You’re watching the Local News Network brought to you by Serious Texas Bar-B-Q and Pop’s Truck and RV Center in Aztec. I’m Hannah Robertson. A recent economic impact study shows that Durango Parks and Recreation programs and assets contribute an estimated 34 million dollars to the local economy annually. The study, prepared by RPI Consulting, says that the city of Durango spends about 14.5 million dollars annually on operations and capital investments. That investment contributes more than twice that amount in economic impact, including visitor spending, jobs, and largest tax revenues. The report noted that the highest non-monetary benefits are the hundreds of thousands of instances of residents using and personally benefiting from Parks and Recreation amenities every year. The study documented more than 500,000 visits to the Durango Community Recreation Center, Chapman Hill, and the ice rink in 2018 and 19. Lake Nighthorse visits more than doubled, from 47,000 visits in 2018 to 107,000 visits in 2021. The study estimated that 160,000 residents used trails in and around the city in 2021. Park managed trees removed 21,000 pounds of pollutants every year. And the city has preserved more than 3,700 acres of open space, river green way and park land since 1994. To see the entire study, visit Durangogov.org. The city of Durango will discuss four conceptual designs for the Downtown Business District at a virtual public forum scheduled from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16th. The forum is part of downtown’s Next Step Program to reimagine Downtown Durango’s public spaces to include street side patios, wider sidewalks, street trees, and other landscaping, bicycle facilities, vehicle lanes, parking, and crosswalks. A questionnaire will be posted online about the alternatives from February 18th to March 4th. The city will then use public comments from the questionnaire and forum to develop a preferred alternative design. The city reconfigured Main Avenue from four lanes to three in March 2020 to accommodate temporary patios along the parking lanes during the pandemic. The patios proved to be so popular, they were allowed again last year. Now the city is proposing four alternatives, including a status quo option, an option to keep the center lane with expanded sidewalks and permanent bump outs along the street, an option that would create a 10 foot bistro zone along the street, with parking reduced from 20 to 10 spaces, or an option to create an eight foot bistro zone with a two way bicycle lane on one side of Main. Copies of the conceptual designs may be viewed ahead of the forum at durangogov.org/downtownmain. Residents of the Chinle Chapter House on the Navajo Nation will stay a little warmer this winter while the San Juan National Forest grows a little healthier. The Dolores Ranger District has partnered with the Chinle Chapter House, the National Forest Foundation, and Weston Backcountry to provide Navajo residents with a sustainable source of firewood from forest thinning projects. The San Juan Wood for Life program will deliver six log truck loads of wood equal to about 84 cords of wood this month to the Chinle Chapter House, where it will be processed into firewood and delivered to elderly and other vulnerable populations. The wood comes from vegetation management projects in Lake Canyon and Lone Pine on the Dolores Ranger District. The thinning operations increase forest resiliency to disturbances from bark beetle infestations and wildfire. Markets for the kind of small diameter, low value wood that’s removed are scarce. The National Forest Foundation established the Wood for Life program in 2018. Since its inception, the program has delivered more than 7,000 cords of wood to tribal governments and nonprofits that process the wood and distribute it to community members throughout the Southwest. To learn more, visit nationalforest.org. Fort Lewis College and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus will partner to create a four year undergraduate degree in nursing. In a news release, Fort Lewis said the program will combine hands on, culturally sensitive, patient centered health care with the latest trends in medicine, like telehealth. The Durango based program will fuse Fort Lewis College’s Liberal Arts core with the nursing curriculum at CU Anschutz. The course will be aligned to rural and indigenous health care perspectives. The Karen and Jerry Zink Family Foundation of Durango will support the program with a $1 million challenge match grant. And Steve Short, former Chairman of the FLC Board of Trustees, and his wife Jane, will contribute $30,000 to a nursing scholarship fund. The first cohort of nursing students is expected to enroll in fall 2023. To learn more, visit fortlewis.edu. Thanks for watching this edition of “The Local News Roundup”. I’m Hannah Robertson.
DURANGO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Girl Scouts of Colorado experiencing cookie supply problems

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many girl scout troops across Colorado experienced a delay in getting the amount of cookies they ordered when selling season began on February 6th. The issue lies with supply chain problems and severe weather that has hit Colorado in recent weeks. According to Girl Scouts of Colorado CEO Leanna Clark, The post Girl Scouts of Colorado experiencing cookie supply problems appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE

