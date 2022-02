Wii Sports may be one of the most surprising hits of all time, and eventually became one of the best selling games of all time. That may have been in part due to being packed in with the Wii, but that went two ways. A lot of people bought a Wii because it came with Wii Sports. This is a series that got a lot of people who traditionally aren’t into video games up off the couch to play. It spawned a successful series but it’s been missing on the Switch over the last five years. Nintendo finally seem to have realized the opportunity they’ve left on the table as Nintendo Switch Sports is set to release April 29th.

