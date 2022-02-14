New Bar, Lounge Opens in Former Sow’s Ear

SVL Souvlaki Bar, located in Astoria (34- 01 Steinway Street), opened in January, but on Thursday, February 3, owner Peter Katsiaris held a formal Grand Opening with a blessing by Fr. George Kazoulis, from Panaghia of Island Park, Long Island. Family, friends, fans and community leaders joined the celebration and prayers for a successful endeavor. SVL has been well received on Steinway Street. This is SVL’s second location. The first location on Astoria Boulevard at 31st Street has been going strong for seven years. “Owner Peter Katsiaris, an Astoria native, founded SVL Souvlaki Bar in 2015 with the desire to bring traditional Greek cuisine to the neighborhood in a modern, energized atmosphere. And that it is,” noted the Gazette’s restaurant critic, Teresa Macchio.—
