New Bar, Lounge Opens in Former Sow’s Ear

There's a new restaurant In Waco and it's a must try. Have you ever went to an endless macaroni bar? Yeah, me neither but now is a good time if any to try something new. Roni's Mac Bar is a new addition to Union Hall in downtown Waco. This new customizable macaroni bar it's guaranteed to make your tastebuds go haywire. Patrons have the opportunity to pick a base for their Mac and Cheese from a list that includes Marinara and Pesto. After picking the sauce there is an array of toppings to choose from to customize the dish. The list of toppings include meat options such as chicken, brisket, ham, bacon, chili and more; then a veggie option featuring tomatoes, broccoli, onions, Breadcrumps, Parmesan, pineapples and more; and then lastly you pick a sauce from options such as Ranch, bbq, ketchup hot sauce, sour cream, salsa and teriyaki. Talk about loaded huh?

WACO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO