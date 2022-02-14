ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

New Bar, Lounge Opens in Former Sow’s Ear

durangodowntown.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new lounge and bar has opened in the former Sow’s Ear...

durangodowntown.com

Eater

1970s-Inspired Lounge Raises Atwater Village’s Bar Hopping Appeal

The crew behind Thunderbird, Blind Donkey, and Verdugo Bar spent the last year gutting the former Moon Room/the Griffin space in Atwater Village. Now they’re days away from introducing their latest bar, the High Low, a casual, cozy addition to the walkable bar options on this stretch of Los Feliz Boulevard starting February 9.
LSU Reveille

The Lounge: LSU opens only sit-down restaurant and bar on campus

The Lounge is LSU’s newest addition to dining for students and faculty. Art decor, poboys, live music and more — The Lounge features many firsts for restaurants on campus, but most notably is the only full-service sit-down dining with alcohol on campus. Located at The LSU Club at...
Southlake Style

Shotzee’s Bar & Grill Opens In Keller

Keller has welcomed a new restaurant to town. Shotzee’s Bar & Grill opened in mid-January, bringing delicious bites, live music and a great atmosphere to the area. With an expansive menu that features starters, burgers, hot dogs, wings and tacos, everyone’s sure to find a dish they love.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Emerald Lounge will bring cozy vibes to the St. Paul's West 7th bar scene

Emerald Lounge, an intimate new cocktail and wine bar, is almost ready to open on St. Paul's West 7th Street. It's an idea that's been percolating inside Molly Bard's head for about 10 years, from her experiences traveling through Italy. As Bard and co-owner Amanda Caruso — the two became friends working at Claddagh Coffee and sister shop Wee Claddagh — talked about the business idea, they knew they wanted to work on it together.
Baton Rouge Business Report

Get a peek inside The Main Lobby, downtown’s new rooftop lounge

The former Hound Dogs location on Main Street has been transformed into a rooftop bar and upscale cocktail lounge called The Main Lobby, which officially opens this weekend. With jewel-toned velvet seating and jazz music playing softly, general manager and bartender Jean Paul Guillory says The Main Lobby will feature a relaxed bar vibe rather than a nightclub atmosphere. The goal is to make guests feel like they’re escaping with a drink at a nice hotel lobby in a big city like Miami, New York or Los Angeles.
madison

Mom’s Bar opening in former Karaoke Kid on University Avenue

Andrew Greenwood, who's opening Mom’s Bar on University Avenue in the old Karaoke Kid, has never owned a bar, but has spent a lot of time in them playing music. If he had to guess, he said, he has been in 10 bands, most recently and notably Cowboy Winter fronted by Kevin Willmott II of Don't Mess with Cupid, the popular local Otis Redding tribute band.
aymag.com

Food Bites: Shorty Small’s Relocating, New Sports Bar Opens, and More

We have no shortage of food news throughout Arkansas, so each week, we’ll be providing you with a snapshot of the goings-on inside the culinary world, from events to specials to restaurant openings to awards. Do you have news to share? Please email our editor, Dustin Jayroe, at [email protected].
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR GRAND OPENING OF FLOYD’S WINE LOUNGE

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) morning for a drink destination in downtown Brenham. The location has been in a soft-opening phase since November. Co-owners Pete and Jennifer Simpson call the lounge “casual but refined,” with several types of wine, beer and food to choose from.
Time Out New York

This new hidden bar opens inside a Times Square restaurant tomorrow

Serafina, the Italian restaurant group with the familiar yellow awnings and several locations in NYC and beyond, quietly started operating its latest, Serafina in the Sky, earlier this year. On Wednesday, February 16, it will officially open the space’s speakeasy-themed lounge annex, UnPublished. The new spot is a collaboration between Serafina and hospitality professional Karim Amatullah.
insideofknoxville.com

Cigar Lounge and Specialty Bourbon Bar Coming to the Old City

Brooke and Dan Phillips, along with business partner Justin Mangelsdorf, have taken a lease at 119 South Central Street, the original location of Oli Bea, with the intention of opening a cigar lounge and specialty bourbon bar. Alchemy Lounge and Cigar Bar will be the products of many months of preparation and the answer to dreams the couple has harbored for years. They hope to have it all come to fruition with an opening in May.
WGNtv.com

New plant-themed cocktail bar opens in Portage Park

Moonflower is a new plant-filled bar in Portage Park serving up cocktails with some interesting ingredients representing their cultural backgrounds. Joining us now with more are co-owners Zach Rivera and Christina Chae. 4359 N. Milwaukee Ave. Instagram @moonflowerbar.
WDBJ7.com

The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge celebrates one-year in business

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a special day at The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge as one year ago today, it opened its doors. “It was pretty tough when we first opened but we were so blessed because we got a lot of regulars in here right from the very beginning,” said Lori Edwards, the Owner and Manager of the restaurant.
104.5 KDAT

A New Sports Bar/Restaurant Has Opened in Cedar Rapids

Earlier this week, Cedar Rapids' newest sports bar held a soft opening for customers!. As of February 9th, Scores on 33rd is open for business at 3287 6th St SW in Cedar Rapids. The new restaurant took over the space that was once home to Pei's Mandarin after its closure last summer. The folks behind the new bar have been hard at work renovating the interior and exterior these last few months, even adding an outdoor patio for the spring and summer months!
B106

A New Endless Macaroni Bar Has Opened Up Shop In Waco

There's a new restaurant In Waco and it's a must try. Have you ever went to an endless macaroni bar? Yeah, me neither but now is a good time if any to try something new. Roni's Mac Bar is a new addition to Union Hall in downtown Waco. This new customizable macaroni bar it's guaranteed to make your tastebuds go haywire. Patrons have the opportunity to pick a base for their Mac and Cheese from a list that includes Marinara and Pesto. After picking the sauce there is an array of toppings to choose from to customize the dish. The list of toppings include meat options such as chicken, brisket, ham, bacon, chili and more; then a veggie option featuring tomatoes, broccoli, onions, Breadcrumps, Parmesan, pineapples and more; and then lastly you pick a sauce from options such as Ranch, bbq, ketchup hot sauce, sour cream, salsa and teriyaki. Talk about loaded huh?
Western Queens Gazette

SVL Souvlaki Bar’s Grand Opening

SVL Souvlaki Bar, located in Astoria (34- 01 Steinway Street), opened in January, but on Thursday, February 3, owner Peter Katsiaris held a formal Grand Opening with a blessing by Fr. George Kazoulis, from Panaghia of Island Park, Long Island. Family, friends, fans and community leaders joined the celebration and prayers for a successful endeavor. SVL has been well received on Steinway Street. This is SVL’s second location. The first location on Astoria Boulevard at 31st Street has been going strong for seven years. “Owner Peter Katsiaris, an Astoria native, founded SVL Souvlaki Bar in 2015 with the desire to bring traditional Greek cuisine to the neighborhood in a modern, energized atmosphere. And that it is,” noted the Gazette’s restaurant critic, Teresa Macchio.—
