The Utah Jazz won their 6th straight and increase in energy is the storyline for the Utah Jazz. The minutes from Trent Forrest and Eric Paschall have brought a juice and now Danuel House is adding some defensive presence. These subtle changes are making a big difference in the Utah Jazz and we breakdown how it is impacting the team. At the same time, will it be sustainable in the playoffs as all of these players have issues to their game. The starts have returned and they are great. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are on their way to Cleveland for a reason and when the Utah Jazz have them on the floor they are oustanding. Power Ranking Tuesday as well.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO