See some sweet moments from birthday girl Alicia Keys and hubby Swizz Beatz, Erykah Badu and JaRon the Secret, Ciara and Russ and more. Quality time was on the calendar for celebrity couples this week. Whether they were dancing on private planes together, enjoying sun and sand during a getaway or showcasing PDA by wearing matching attire (because there is no greater way to let people know you’re pretty much attached at the hip), love was in the air — at least from what we can tell on Instagram, of course. Check out how star couples showed love to one another This Week in Black Love.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO