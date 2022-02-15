ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 515.90 Price Target

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other analysts also recently weighed in on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 500 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday,...

Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Morgan Stanley reissued their hold rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1,830.00 price target on the stock. Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target...
Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Linde were worth $1,834,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
#Chf#Vtx#Zurn#Ubs Group#Kepler Capital Markets#Jefferies Financial Group#Credit Suisse Group#Company
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.82.
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,085,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817,093 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.0% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Altria Group worth $5,739,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Analysts Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.98. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.64.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$560.00 target price on the stock. Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on...
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) to Hold

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “. SSPPF has been the...
Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 218.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock. Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued...
Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,507,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.53% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $340,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “. Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares...
Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 95 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 price objective on Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 87 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.17) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($51.72) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($46.44) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($47.13) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €48.67 ($55.95).
ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. ABBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 35.21.
Barclays Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 415 Price Target

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 392.92.
The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 465 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 415 price objective on Rogers in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 392.92.
