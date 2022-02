We learned (or re-learned) several things about what it takes to become a Super Bowl champion over the weekend, when the Rams came from behind to beat the Bengals. You need a stout defense, a top-shelf QB and reliable blocking up front. They’re three central pillars of football you can trace to three of the last four champs, and if you’re missing just one of the elements it will be hard to overcome. But if you’re missing the offensive line component for an extended period of time, you may end up ruining your quarterback in the process.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO