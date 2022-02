SAN JOSE – The Sharks are in desperate need of victories right now and coach Bob Boughner made it clear Tuesday that the time for excuses and sloppy play is over. The Sharks were coming off of a 12-day layoff before their disheartening 3-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday that kept them seven points out of a playoff spot with 35 games left to play. A handful of players are out with injuries, including defenseman Erik Karlsson, but that shouldn’t take away from how the Sharks want to play, Boughner said.

