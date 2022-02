BOSTON — Boston University is your 2022 Beanpot champion. The Terriers earned their first Beanpot title since 2015 and snapped Northeastern’s steak of three straight wins. With the win, BU improved to 17-10-3, while Northeastern fell to 19-9-1 with the loss. You can check out the full box...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO