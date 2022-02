AUBURN, Ala. – Florida women's basketball had to put together 40 minutes of hard-nosed basketball to overtake Auburn on Monday evening, and that's just what they did, holding off a hungry Tiger team, 83-77. Five athletes scored in double figures for the Gators (19-6, 9-3 SEC), led by Zippy Broughton in her homecoming with 18 points in addition to six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Senior Kristina Moore tallied a career-high with 15 points, while Jordyn Merritt (13), Kiara Smith (12) and Nina Rickards (10) all crossed the 10-point threshold.

