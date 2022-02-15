US Dollar Index loses upside traction, back to 96.20

The AUD crept higher through trade on Tuesday, testing resistance at 0.7150 amid renewed demand for risk. Fears Russia and the Ukraine will be thrust into war have subsided in recent days as Russia pulls troops back from attack positions and President Putin reiterated his wish to resolve this latest dispute through “negotiations and peaceful means”. Easing tensions helped drive demand for risk assets, propping up equities and helping push the AUD toward the upper end of recent ranges. Having touched intraday highs at 0.7155 the AUD struggled to extend toward 0.72 tracking sideways through much of the overnight session. Our attentions turn now to a stacked economic calendar with inflation data points due for China, UK and Canada with key US retail sales data dominating the direction. We anticipate inflation levels in the UK and Canada will remain near historical highs, while US retails sales should show a bounce back from a softer than anticipated December print.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO