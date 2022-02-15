ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Dollar Index loses upside traction, back to 96.20

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDXY gives away some gains near 96.20 on Tuesday. The Russia-Ukraine standoff remains in the centre of the debate. Producer Prices, NY Empire State Index, TIC Flows next on tap. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, seems to be...

www.fxstreet.com

StreetInsider.com

Dollar index eases as investors take in news on Ukraine-Russia crisis

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was down slightly on Tuesday as investors absorbed the latest news on the Russia-Ukraine standoff, with the dollar index briefly paring some of its losses late in the day after President Joe Biden said that a Russian attack on Ukraine remains a possibility.
FOREIGN POLICY
FXStreet.com

Market update: Markets await the diplomats

Stock markets ended flat into close, with Ukraine jitters easing a tad. USD & JPY remained bid, Gold has hit an 8-month high and Oil holds at $93.00. 2yr-10yr Yields at their narrowest since Feb 2019 but have cooled overnight. No leaks from closed door FED meeting, Bullard reemphasized his 100bps by July. Asia stocks lower too. Ukraine had no response from Russia although Lavrov & Putin agreed to more diplomacy with the West. Scholz in Moscow today. UK Foreign Sec, Truss “Invasion highly likely but not inevitable”. Iron Ore futures slumped over 10% amid the continued crackdown on prices by China hitting AUD.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades with modest gains around mid-0.7100s, lacks bullish conviction

AUD/USD attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and was supported by a combination of factors. A turnaround in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven USD and provided a goodish lift. Rising US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations helped limit the USD losses and capped the pair. The AUD/USD pair retreated a...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Tension-blinded gold ignores the real threats: USDX and Fed

Gold continues to benefit from the market turmoil and has apparently forgotten about medium-term problems. Meanwhile, the rising USD and a hawkish Fed await confrontation. With financial markets whipsawing after every Russia-Ukraine headline, volatility has risen materially in recent days. With whispers of a Russian invasion on Feb. 16 (which I doubt will be realized), the game of hot potato has uplifted the precious metals market.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD choppy, directionless in low 1.3500s despite better risk appetite, strong UK wage growth figures

GBP/USD has been choppy on Tuesday, swinging around the lower 1.3500s, with GBP subdued despite better risk appetite. Cable looks to have formed a descending triangle in recent weeks, implying a potential downside breakout towards recent sub-1.3400 lows. GBP/USD has seen choppy, two-way trading conditions on Tuesday, swinging between session...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Optimism fuels a comeback alongside dismal US data

Russia announced it would take troops out of the Ukrainian border after finalizing military exercises. The US Producer Price Index eased modestly in January to 9.7% YoY. EUR/USD in recovery mode, although gains are being offset by resurgent bond yields. The EUR/USD pair trades at around 1.1350, recovering on the...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Nasdaq Futures Jump 2% On Signs Of Easing Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Wall Street futures surged on Tuesday on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between the Russia and Ukraine, with investors also awaiting key inflation data for clues on the path of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin price continues balancing act as BTC supply on exchanges hits six month low

Bitcoin liquidity continues to tighten as BTC reserves on exchanges hit a six-month low. Analysts have identified an emerging bullish setup in the Bitcoin price chart, targeting $53,000. Tom Lee of Fundstrat has predicted Bitcoin price could hit $200,000 as capital flows out of bonds and into crypto. Bitcoin’s overall...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD keeps bounce off two-week low around 1.3550 ahead of UK inflation

GBP/USD holds onto the previous day’s recovery moves, sidelined of late. Brexit, UK politics challenge bulls but downbeat sentiment and a pause in USD rebound keep buyers hopeful. UK jobs report flashed warnings to BOE, February inflation data will be crucial amid hawkish hopes for March. US Retail Sales...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD retreats towards 0.6600 on downbeat China inflation data, cautious mood

NZD/USD refreshes intraday low, consolidates the previous day’s bounce off weekly bottom. China CPI, PPI both dropped below market forecasts and prior readings in January. Sour sentiment also weighs on the Kiwi pair amid mixed concerns over Russia. Cautious mood ahead of FOMC Minutes, US Retail Sales also challenge...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls eye the 0.6650's and 6690's on Russia's withdrawal of troops

NZD/USD bulls let off as risk sentiment improves on the Russian pivot. The imbalance left between 0.6690's and the 0.6650's for the days ahead in focus. NZD/USD is trading 0.37% higher on the day as markets suspect that an imminent Russian invasion has been averted which has enabled a recovery in risk appetite on Tuesday. Russia said it had withdrawn some of its troops from the Ukraine border. However, the announcement, the United States and NATO said they had yet to see evidence of a drawdown.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD steady as threat of war subsides

The AUD crept higher through trade on Tuesday, testing resistance at 0.7150 amid renewed demand for risk. Fears Russia and the Ukraine will be thrust into war have subsided in recent days as Russia pulls troops back from attack positions and President Putin reiterated his wish to resolve this latest dispute through “negotiations and peaceful means”. Easing tensions helped drive demand for risk assets, propping up equities and helping push the AUD toward the upper end of recent ranges. Having touched intraday highs at 0.7155 the AUD struggled to extend toward 0.72 tracking sideways through much of the overnight session. Our attentions turn now to a stacked economic calendar with inflation data points due for China, UK and Canada with key US retail sales data dominating the direction. We anticipate inflation levels in the UK and Canada will remain near historical highs, while US retails sales should show a bounce back from a softer than anticipated December print.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD rebound pauses around 0.7150 with eyes on China inflation, Fed Minutes

AUD/USD grinds higher after snapping three-day downtrend, bouncing off one-week low. Market sentiment improved on easing fears of Russian invasion. RBA Minutes conveyed policymakers’ caution while Aussie Treasury Secretary signaled tapering of fiscal support, US data came in mixed. China CPI, US Retail Sales and FOMC Minutes are the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Corrective decline may continue once below 1,841.40

Easing tensions in the Ukrainian border weighed on safe-haven assets, gold got smashed. The better market mood persists despite the latest comments from Russian President Putin. XAU/USD is in a corrective decline, could turn bearish on a break below a Fibonacci support level. Spot gold turned sharply lower after hitting...
MARKETS
Action News Jax

Asian shares rise on easing of Ukraine tensions, cheaper oil

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares rose Wednesday, buoyed by hopes for a diplomatic solution instead of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. But analysts warned the tensions were far from completely resolved, and the situation remains volatile. “In short, provided we get a further pause in geopolitics, we...
WORLD

