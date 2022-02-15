Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
Alaska Alyeska Resort — Wed 8:48a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 43 - 154 base...

Outdoor Life

Boxed With a Bear: Frank Glaser’s Sled Dogs Fought a Giant Grizzly

This story from the Outdoor Life archives, by Frank Glaser, was told to—and written by—Jim Rearden. It first appeared in the April, 1954 issue of Outdoor Life and was retold in Rearden’s book Alaska’s Wolf Man, a collection of Glaser’s adventures in Alaska in the first half of the 20th century. Countless adventures and stories from Alaska have forever been lost to time, but this is one, luckily, is preserved. It’s one of my favorite Frank Glaser stories, and someday I’m going to find that box canyon. When I do, I’ll sit quietly, trying to hear the echoes of the past.
ANIMALS
Mens Journal

Why Winter Park Has Remained a Stalwart Ski Destination in Colorado

The sun barely cracks the horizon as we approach Colorado’s Continental Divide via the most timeless and dramatic mode of transport—rail. The train we’re on has plenty of room to stretch out and any of us could’ve easily fallen into a comfortable slumber during an early morning roll through the Rockies, but no one wants to miss anything. Outside our dining car—where windows wrap halfway around the roof—we’ve been watching the front range suburbs give way to vast rock formations, wild moose, ghost depots, and eventually those majestic snow-capped peaks. Welcome aboard the Winter Park Express.
WINTER PARK, CO
Travel + Leisure

This Under-the-radar Colorado Ski Resort Has Some of the Best On-mountain Dining in America

A full moon is still high in the sky, illuminating the slopes as I begin my slow and steady uphill skin along the designated path toward Elk Camp. A fresh blanket of powder coats the ground, and it will be all mine to carve on my ride back down. At most resorts, you pay extra to score first tracks. But at Snowmass, anyone willing to earn their turns can get a first go at fresh snow before the lifts start running. And if you want to skip the lift lines altogether, Snowmass Mountain is one of few resorts in America that allows uphillers to skin up the slopes during operating hours. But the real beauty of Snowmass is that there's rarely a lift line to wait in anyway.
TRAVEL
News-Democrat

Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls

Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights. Then, the unthinkable happened. Nana Takagi lost her balance and crashed into the padding at the Beijing speedskating oval coming through the final corner of women's team pursuit, costing the defending champions a second straight gold. Canada cruised across the line...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Canada Quebec Station#Sat Sun
News-Democrat

On bad knee, Goggia gets Olympic downhill silver; Suter wins

The most difficult moment for Alpine racer Sofia Goggia — aside, of course, from the crash itself that partially tore a ligament in her left knee and put what Italy’s team called a “minor fracture” in that leg — came when she put on her skis for the first time after arriving in China for the Olympics.
SPORTS
News-Democrat

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Unlocks Best Welcome Offer & Promos

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Super Bowl LVI may be over, but there are still some great betting opportunities on a variety of upcoming sporting events. And with BetMGM’s risk-free first bet up to $1,000, you can get in on the action using the BetMGM bonus code MCBET.
GAMBLING
Mens Journal

How Tordrillo Mountain Lodge, Alaska’s Top Heli-Ski Operator, Makes Safety the Peak Priority

Home to one of the world’s top heli-ski operations, Tordrillo Mountain Lodge is about as remote as it gets. The luxury alpine retreat tucked in Alaska’s rugged Tordrillo Range is over 60 miles from the nearest road, a 40-minute flight from Anchorage, and only accessible by small fixed-wing aircraft. Nobody’s just stumbling upon this place—including the staff. “With just 12 guides, we’re selective with who we hire,” says Hugh Barnard, head guide and de facto head of safety at the lodge. “You want different voices in the room. Different backgrounds mean we’re always learning from each other,” Barnard adds about his crew, which includes an emergency medicine doctor, ex-ski patrollers, and a guide with 15 Everest summits.
ABC4

Experts give tips on ski safety

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Kristopher Cooke, who mostly skis at resorts, says conditions have been icy in the mountains recently. “Waist-deep powder, it’s way easy to stop,” says Cooke. “Icy — you’re not going to stop as fast, so when you need to make that emergency stop it’s not going to be as easy […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wabi.tv

Special Olympics Maine holds 2022 Cross Country Skiing Competition

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It was a big day for Special Olympics Maine with the return of in-person winter events. Special Olympians gathered Tuesday at Quarry Road Trails in Waterville for the 2022 Cross Country Skiing Competition. While the traditional three-day state event at Sugarloaf wasn’t possible this year, organizers...
WATERVILLE, ME
WDIO-TV

Duluth's Emily Ford embarks on new solo ski trail adventure

Duluth's Emily Ford has taken off on another adventure. Last winter she completed a solo hike along Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail, and over this weekend departed for the Minnesota-Ontario border. Along with her canine companion Diggins, the pair will ski or skijor around 200 miles from Crane Lake to Grand...
DULUTH, MN
CBS News

What to pack for your spring ski or snowboard trip

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Are you heading to Aspen, Vail, Park City, Vermont or the Poconos? Or maybe you're just visiting your local slopes...
LIFESTYLE
ladailypost.com

Purgatory Resort Hosts 19th Annual SkiBike Rally Feb. 26-27

DURANGO, Colo. — Purgatory Resort welcomes the 19th annual SkiBike Rally and the American SkiBike Association back to Durango, Feb. 26-27. The two-day festival is a gathering for both experienced ski bikers and first-timers looking to give ski biking a try. From the all-day poker run and NASTAR competition to a group cruise ride and BBQ dinner, the SkiBike Rally is the ultimate celebration of the ski bike community.
DURANGO, CO
newsy.com

Chicago Ski Club Is Making Olympians

American winter Olympians from 30 states are going for the gold in Beijing, including from some places that might surprise you, like ski jumper Casey Larson from the flat lands of Barrington, Illinois; Patrick Casienca of nearby McHenry; and teammate Kevin Bickner of another Chicago suburb, Wauconda. It may be...
CHICAGO, IL
localdvm.com

Best ice fishing flasher

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you’re fishing through solid ice, it can be nearly impossible to see what’s happening in the water. That’s why novice and experienced ice anglers alike use ice fishing flashers, which have a display screen that lets you detect fish and other underwater objects. The Humminbird Ice-55 Six Color Flasher is the top pick because it’s portable, easy to use and can automatically detect water depth.
HOBBIES
goodshomedesign.com

Hot Tent Camping In Snow

Hot tent camping in winter during snow fall. camping in snow storm with lightweight hot tent and wood stove in the forest on this winter camping adventure. Learn more in the video below…
HOBBIES

