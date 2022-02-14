ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Recall qualifies for ballot

By Nicole Montesano
News Register
 2 days ago

Only online subscribers may access this article. So Berschauer says "I am confident that over the next month the truth will prevail and we will rise above this divisive attack." OK, so the truth is the she has leveled accusations of dishonesty at county employees with no proof whatsoever. The truth...

newsregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
maciverinstitute.com

Ballot Drop Boxes Are Illegal. Period.

There seems to be some confusion about whether Wisconsin law might allow for ballot drop boxes. Dan O’Donnell clears it up: They most certainly are not. @DanODonnellShow Despite clarity in statutes, WEC Administrator Wolfe instructed muni clerks to ignore the law & set up drop boxes ahead of the 2020 Election Click To Tweet @DanODonnellShow Placing a ballot in a drop box for a third party to pick up & deliver is neither directly mailed nor in-person delivery, therefore it is not a legal means of voting under WI law. Click To Tweet.
WISCONSIN STATE
nowhabersham.com

E-SPLOST renewal to be on the ballot this summer

Monday evening, the Habersham County Board of Education approved a resolution to present the renewal of the county’s E-SPLOST to voters in the upcoming gubernatorial primaries in May. This was the first time the county Board of Education (BOE) has publically discussed plans for E-SPLOST 6, which is a...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yamhill County, OR
Government
City
Wilsonville, OR
Yamhill County, OR
Elections
Local
Oregon Government
County
Yamhill County, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
lvpnews.com

Drop box ballots are called into question

Former Lehigh County Commissioner Dean Browning used the public comment portion of the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners meeting Jan. 26 to share results of what he described as an investigation of voting at the county government center’s drop box during the last election. According to Browning, more ballots...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
caprockcourier.com

Two proposed amendments on May ballot

AUSTIN—Voters who go to the polls for municipal and school board elections on May 7 will also be asked to decide on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. Deputy Secretary of State Joe Esparza drew the ballot order last week for the two proposed amendments, both dealing with property taxes. The first proposition on May’s ballot would authorize the Legislature to cut the property tax…
AUSTIN, TX
Sun Chronicle

Illegal ballot disposal alleged in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO — A polling station cleaner is alleging a ballot was illegally discarded during the city election in November. Andrew Kerr of Chapel Hill Lane, who volunteered to sanitize the station because of the coronavirus pandemic, told councilors last week that the warden in Precinct 5A at LaSalette Shrine took a ballot that had been rejected by the electronic ballot box and “disposed” of it.
ATTLEBORO, MA
actionnewsnow.com

Nearly 2,000 ballots still to be processed in Shasta County recall election

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Registrar of Voters has released the total estimated unprocessed ballot summary which could change the outcome of the election. County officials received an estimated 1,975 unprocessed ballots from the recall election of District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty. With just 384 votes separating the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antimask
cityofnewportrichey.org

2022 Municipal Election Qualifying

The 2022 Municipal Election will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. All registered voters of the City of New Port Richey will have the opportunity to elect two people to serve as City Council Member. The City Council Members shall be elected for a term of three (3) years. The annual salary is $7,500.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Elkin Tribune

Absentee balloting deemed safe in Surry

DOBSON — Absentee ballots have been a source of controversy nationwide since the 2020 election, but a local official says the process in Surry County is reliable. A number of steps are in place — from the requesting of ballots until completed ones are returned and tabulated — to ensure an accurate and honest count of votes using that method, according to Surry Director of Elections Michella Huff.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Voters says it gathered more than enough signatures to get mayor recall on ballot

CHICO, Calif. - The group leading a recall effort of Chico’s Mayor Andrew Coolidge said it has enough signatures to put the recall vote on the ballot in June. Chico Voters said Chico resident Jared Geiser will deliver nearly 2,100 signatures to City Clerk Debbie Presson. The group needs 1,519 valid signatures, or 25% of signatures from registered voters, for the recall to appear on the ballot.
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Sample ballots for February elections

Below are the sample ballots for the Vian Public Schools Proposition, the City of Sallisaw Proposition and the Sallisaw Board of City Commissioners election. Vian School District is asking voters to approve and $8.9 million bond issue to construct a new high school. The City of Sallisaw is asking voters...
SALLISAW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ledgertranscript.com

Wilton contemplates a ballot voting system

Wilton voters have a say this year in whether they want to continue the traditional Town Meeting format, or switch to ballot voting. Ballot voting, often referred to as SB2, short for “Senate Bill 2,” the legislation which outlines the process, will be on the warrant this year. In a Town Meeting system, which Wilton has, the town holds a budget hearing, and public hearings as required by law on certain issues such as bonds or loans prior to Town Meeting. The election of town officials, zoning amendments and a select few issues required by law are voted on at the ballot box, and the remainder of the warrant, including the budget, can be amended and then voted on the floor at Town Meeting.
WILTON, NH
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Mail-in ballot counting is accurate

About a year and a half ago I got to witness the testing of a county’s ballot counting computer. The auditor’s office filled out about 600 test ballots. The county voting officials hand counted the test ballots several times for an accurate count. A representative from the Secretary of State office and the county auditor then placed the test ballots in the ballot counting computer machine. A paper print out was generated of the test ballot results. The county auditor started reading out loud the hand count results and the Secretary of State representative was reading the computer generated test ballot results. Obviously this process took some time to complete. The test proved that the ballot counting computer was functioning accurately.
ELECTIONS
krcrtv.com

Recall Manual Audit: About 2,000 ballots still to be counted

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — There are still about 2,000 ballots to be counted in the Shasta County District 2 Recall Election—most of them vote-by-mail. Those will be processed on Friday, February 4. That was the announcement from County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen. She says,...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
ocolly.com

What's on the mayoral election ballot?

Students interested in voting in the mayoral election today can take a look at what will be on the ballot. If voted yes, this will be a 3% tax increase to visitors of Stillwater. Transportation tax:. If voted yes, transportation tax will increase from 1/2 cent to a full cent.
STILLWATER, OK
Central Illinois Proud

Back to paper ballots for Peoria County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Election Commission is getting an all-new voting system. The county approved the project funding in January. The new system will have paper ballots instead of the electronic system. There will still be a ballot marking device with accessibility features. The Executive Director...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
thewatchdogonline.com

How to Combat Ballot Rejection

Feb. 8 was Election Day, and as the ballots continue to be counted, it is worth keeping an eye out for a multitude of reasons. One of the concerns now includes the very real issue of having your ballot rejected. Recently, the Seattle Times found that young voters and voters of color were more likely to have their ballots rejected, and that the county a person lived in determined the chances of their ballot being rejected. The top three reasons for a ballot getting rejected in Washington State are that the ballot appeared past the deadline, the signature did not match the signature that the government had on file (which was usually from someone’s driver’s license) or that it was just missing. It’s too late to get a ballot in on time, but when a signature on a ballot does not match the signature on file, officials attempt to contact the voter through their cell phone. The problem is, some people aren’t able to get to a phone, which leads to ballots being rejected unnecessarily.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy