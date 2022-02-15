ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Absolutely Mouth Watering The Best Fried Chicken in New Jersey

By Shawn Michaels
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

So this looks like another article that’s going to leave me wanting to jump in the car and head out for some, in this case, chicken. Yes I am already getting a bit hungry so lets not delay lets jump into this one. Fried Chicken is our topic...

943thepoint.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

McDonald's Permanently Removes Fan-Favorite Breakfast Items From Menu

Mornings are going to be a bit rougher after McDonald's officially called it a wrap on two beloved breakfast menu items. The fast food chain has permanently discontinued both Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps at its restaurants in the UK, sparking some upset among fast food lovers who had hoped the two breakfast items would return to the menu after they were initially pulled in 2020.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Steakhouse With The Best Side Dishes According To 30% Of People

What do iceberg wedge salads with blue cheese, thick and comforting mounds of creamed spinach, and thickly sliced beefsteak tomato salads all have in common? Each is a classic steakhouse side dish (via Martha Stewart). Over the years, steakhouse sides have expanded considerably to include what might be described as the "esoteric" (like Del Frisco's renowned cauliflower and Brie au gratin) as well as the "neo-classic" (like Outback Steakhouse's signature "Bloomin' Onion"). It's gotten so that steakhouse customers are now expecting their sides to wow them just as much as their steaks. And since, naturally, some steakhouses will excel at steakhouse sides more than others, the question becomes: if side dishes are a priority for you with your steak, where should you go for the best of the best?
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Chicken#The Jersey Shore#Food Drink
CNET

McDonald's brings back a fan-favorite pie flavor after 5 years. What to know

McDonald's is known for its baked apple pie, but the fast-food giant regularly experiments with other tasty pastries -- like its Pumpkin and Creme Pie, which resurfaced for Thanksgiving, and the vanilla-custard Holiday Pie, which comes out around Christmas. Now McDonald's has brought back a dessert that's been off the...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The 11 Absolute Best Burritos In The US

Is there any greater joy in the world than sinking your teeth into a mouthwatering, juicy, overstuffed burrito? These decadent logs of deliciousness are easily one of the most cherished comfort foods in the world; jam-packed with savory meats, gooey cheeses, heaps of beans, rice, and all the delicious fixin's. Although burritos are nearly universally adored in the United States, their cousins from across the border are slightly different. Authentic burritos are much smaller than our oversized American ones. Also, they're regionally diverse with local meats, cheeses, and fillings instead of our everything-plus-the-kitchen-sink-don't-skimp-on-the-guac varieties.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey’s best pizza crowned at Pizza Bowl 2

A great way to start an argument in New Jersey is to claim your favorite pizzeria makes the Garden State’s best pizza. I don’t expect that this will put an end to the debates, but a Facebook group called “Jersey Pizza Joints” held their second Pizza Bowl and determined that the best pizza is: Maruca’s in Seaside Heights and Asbury Park.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Pancakes In The U.S.

Do you eat breakfast every day? If a full spread of America's favorite breakfast foods was laid out in front of you, which would you put on your plate first and why? If you choose pancakes, they should be absolutely perfect with a nicely bronzed toasting on their outer layer and a steamy, fluffy center. Hopefully, they're not made from a manufactured boxed pancake mix and are the real deal because that's the only way to enjoy them. Pancakes don't need to be complicated — they can be consumed plain, slathered with butter, or drenched in pure maple syrup. Fresh fruits and powdered sugar are other common toppings that also make for a pretty and colorful presentation. According to The List, nut butters, cheeses, and eggs can top off your morning stack and provide additional nutrition.
FOOD & DRINKS
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy